The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office’s Marijuana Enforcement Unit served seven search warrants for illegal marijuana cultivation between Aug. 5 and Aug. 19, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
Deputies served the first search warrant on Aug. 5 in the 1000 block of Paradise Peak in Valley Springs, where they found that a residence had been converted for indoor cultivation.
Almost 1,200 growing marijuana plants with an estimated value exceeding $1.5 million were seized, and the residence was red-tagged by county code compliance officers for electrical and building hazards and violations.
On Aug. 16, deputies served a search warrant in the 2000 block of Evans Road in Valley Springs, which led to the seizure of 82 growing plants valued at more than $57,000. One firearm was also seized.
Seph Caleb Seimears, 30, of Stockton, received a citation for illegal marijuana cultivation, possession of marijuana for sale and conspiracy to commit a crime.
That same day, deputies served an unrelated search warrant in the 5600 block of Paloma Road in Paloma, seizing about 500 growing plants with an estimated value exceeding $349,000.
Cristian Emmanuel Mendoza, 22, of Modesto, was contacted at the scene and issued a citation for illegal marijuana cultivation.
Another search warrant was served on Aug. 18 in the 1000 block of Hidden Valley Road in West Point. While no suspects were contacted at the scene, deputies seized 173 growing plants and 125 pounds of processed marijuana with a combined estimated value exceeding $151,000.
On the same day, an unrelated search warrant was also served in the 400 block of Blossom Lane in Rail Road Flat, where 425 growing marijuana plants with an estimated value exceeding $297,000 were seized. No suspects were contacted at the scene.
“It should be noted that this site has been eradicated five times previous of this search warrant; once in 2018 and four times in 2020,” the press release reads. “The combined number of growing marijuana plants eradicated at this location since 2018 exceed 7,900 plants with an estimated value exceeding $5.5 million.”
The following day, deputies served another search warrant in Rail Road Flat in the 8000 block of Skunk Hollow Lane, seizing 151 growing plants with an estimated value exceeding $105,000.
“A previous search warrant was served at this location in November of 2019 which resulted in the arrest of one person,” the release reads. “The 2019 search warrant also resulted in the seizure of over 100 marijuana plants and over 370 pounds of processed marijuana.”
Also on Aug. 19, deputies served an unrelated search warrant in the 11000 block of Arapaho Way in Burson, where almost 4,000 growing plants with an estimated value exceeding $2.7 million were seized.
“Upon seeing law enforcement arrive, several suspects attempted to flee on foot but were apprehended by deputies,” the release reads. “A total of five suspects were placed under arrest and booked into the Calaveras County Jail.”
Chen Chengen, 38, of Kent, Wash.; Chen Hui Hue, 35; Ling Can, 37; and Chuao Lin, 36, were arrested on charges of illegal marijuana cultivation, possession of marijuana for sale, maintaining a premises for sales of a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit a crime and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.
Additionally, Ling Chang, 33, was arrested on the same charges with the exception of resisting or obstructing a peace officer.