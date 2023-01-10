Heavy rain and snow have continued to drench the Mother Lode since the last week of 2022.
Massive flooding in multiple areas has continued to tax Calaveras County residents and businesses, prompting the Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services (OES) to put out a call for those residents and businesses to report flood-related damages.
A press release issued on Jan. 7 states, “The County and the City are continuing work on gathering information on damages to businesses and residents as a result of the storms and flooding. It is extremely important that owners and renters of residential and commercial properties document and report damages/costs they have incurred. This includes damage to private roads, culverts, retaining walls, etc. Reporting this information will allow the County and City to seek assistance from California Office of Emergency Services and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).”
The release provides links to the county website, where online forms may be filled out for either residential or commercial properties, while the City of Angels Camp has a separate site for its residents to use. Those without internet access are instructed to call the Community Information number at 209-754-2855 to report damages. Property owners, including those with rental properties and small home-based businesses, are encouraged to submit their damage report. The release also states that tax relief may be available to storm damage victims and urges residents to contact the Calaveras County Assessor’s Office at 209-754-6356 for more information.
On Jan. 4, Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency, which will allow for better access to resources and help from the state as the county continues to deal with massive flooding and the potential for mudslides, flowing debris, and other catastrophic events due to the large amounts of rain it has received. President Biden declared a state of emergency for California on Sunday, Jan. 8, which will allow coordinated relief efforts with government agencies such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
While rain continued to exacerbate flooding problems throughout last week, high winds over the weekend and on Monday were especially damaging. Winds up to 65 MPH were possible with the most recent “bomb cyclone” that tore through the area Saturday and Sunday, taking out power and knocking down water-logged trees. The area is under a flood watch until Jan. 11 at 4 p.m.
Monday night severe thunderstorms with more high winds rolled through the county, and a tornado warning was temporarily in place for western parts of the county overnight. Tornados and funnel clouds are still possible with Tuesday’s storms along with lightning, hail, strong winds and heavy rain, according to reports from the Sacramento office of the National Weather Service.
As of 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, several thousand residents scattered throughout the county (including Burson, Valley Springs, San Andreas, Mokelumne Hill, West Point, Wilseyville, Mountain Ranch, Rail Road Flat, Sheep Ranch, Arnold, Copperopolis, and Angels Camp) were without power. In some cases, power has been out for multiple consecutive days. In a Monday afternoon press release, the Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services stated approximately 4,600 homes were without power.
Downed trees have been reported throughout the county, and several roads remain closed. Additional storms with heavy rain and mountain snow are expected for the remainder of another soggy week.
To help with flooding, sandbags are still available at several locations throughout the county. Warming shelters were put into place through Tuesday, Jan. 10 for those without heat or power. Road closures continue to occur throughout the county and can be seen via an interactive road closure map on the Calaveras County Community Info Center website or via the Caltrans QuickMap at QuickMap.dot.ca.gov.
For the most up-to-date storm emergency information, visit the OES website at www.calaverasgov.us/Calaveras-County/Emergency-Operations or follow them on Facebook.
This article has been updated.