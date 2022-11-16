Sheriff’s Log
Daily Log
Monday, Nov. 7
Burglary
5:39 a.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Market Street.
Vandalism
12:09 p.m., Vallecito – Vandalism; report taken. Parrotts Ferry Road and Natural Bridges Parking.
Burglary
2:27 p.m., Rail Road Flat – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Simpson Road.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Disturbance
12:25 p.m., Arnold – Disturbance; report taken. Jeannie Drive.
Suspicious or parked vehicle
6:01 p.m., West Point – Suspicious or parked vehicle; no report taken. Palmer Road.
Firearms discharged
9:45 p.m., San Andreas – Firearms discharged; no report taken. Forest Hill Drive.
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Battery
11:59 a.m., San Andreas – Battery; no report taken. Mountain Ranch Road.
Identity theft
12:53 p.m., Arnold – Identity theft; report taken. Flamingo Way.
Assault with a deadly weapon
5:22 p.m., Jenny Lind – Assault with a deadly weapon; report taken. Adams Road.
Thursday, Nov. 10
Theft
8:04 a.m., Mountain Ranch – Theft; report taken. Penny Way.
Burglary
10:41 a.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; someone broke into a storage container. Report taken. Highway 49.
Fraud
12:20 p.m., San Andreas – Fraud; unauthorized use of card. Report taken. Court Street.
Friday, Nov. 11
Arson
1:01 a.m., Valley Springs – Arson; report taken. Baldwin Street.
Fraud
9:30 a.m., Arnold – Fraud; report taken. Black Oak Drive.
Disturbance
10:21 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; altercation between family members. Report taken. North Branch Court.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Traffic stop
2:15 a.m., Angels Camp – Traffic stop; arrest made. South Main Street.
Battery
2:13 p.m., Copperopolis – Battery; physical altercation. Arrest made. O’Byrnes Ferry Road.
Identity theft
10:06 p.m., Murphys – Identity theft; someone attempted to get a credit card using the caller’s name. Caller filing online. No report taken. Jasper Ridge Road.
Sunday, Nov. 13
Trespassing
2:06 a.m., Mountain Ranch – Trespassing; people seen coming onto property. Arrest made. Banner Road.
Disturbance
2:40 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; physical altercation. Report taken. Baldwin Street.
Suspicious person
3:58 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious person; male wandering around the parking lot with only one shoe on. Appears intoxicated. No report taken. Highway 26.
Felony Booking Log
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Andrew Eugene Dougherty, 34, was arrested at 1:39 p.m. at the 1900 block of Jeannie Drive in Arnold and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship.
Allen Christopher Scrivner, 18, was arrested at 3:10 p.m. at the 900 block of Iroquois Circle in Copperopolis and booked on suspicion of theft from an elderly or dependent adult and first-degree burglary.
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Darren Gene Dolbeare, 54, was arrested at 2 p.m. at the Probation Department building in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Thursday, Nov. 10
Robert Allan Londen, 59, was arrested at 11:38 a.m. at the 300 block of Mariposa Street in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating parole.
Isley Kulisek, 21, was arrested at 9:15 p.m. at the Sierra Energy gas station in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of vandalism resulting in $400 or more in damage.
Sunday, Nov. 13
Nicholas Macias Jr, 19, was arrested at 2:30 a.m. at Mountain Ranch Road in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of second-degree burglary, evading a peace officer with disregard for safety, possessing a stolen vehicle or vessel and owning or possessing ammunition as a prohibited person.