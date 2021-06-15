Calaveras County’s 2021 civil grand jury has been dissolved by the presiding judge.
Two of the dismissed jurors say Calaveras County Superior Court Judge Timothy Healy, who oversees the civil grand jury, sent letters of dismissal in early May to eight jurors who had submitted their resignations due to problems with leadership within the jury.
The former jurors said that their resignation letters expressed a willingness to return if the current foreperson was dismissed. It remains unclear why the majority were dismissed instead of the foreperson, they said.
In response to an inquiry from the Enterprise, Healy stated in a June 15 press release, "As of May 5, 2021, and due to limited participation by county residents from its inception, resignations, and other considerations due to the COVID -19 pandemic, the 2021 Calaveras County Grand Jury has been ordered discharged pursuant to Penal Code section 915. We look forward to seating a grand jury in 2022 and encourage all interested Calaveras County residents to consider seeking appointment."
Yet the dismissed jurors claim there were sufficient remaining jurors and willing candidates to continue with the 2021 grand jury.
“We sent numerous detailed letters to the judge. He never acknowledged them. The final (letter) was all of us resigning with the indication that we would come back if the person was removed,” one former juror, who did not wish to be identified, told the Enterprise.
With her previous experience of serving on a grand jury, she said she was aware that the 2021 grand jury was floundering due to poor leadership, causing “utter chaos.” In mid-April, when the coalition against the foreperson resigned, the jury “hadn’t accomplished anything” since they first convened on Jan. 1.
“What would make (Healy) choose the one person over all of us? It’s just mind-boggling. I can’t wrap my mind around his reasoning,” she said. “It’s kind of like he just washed his hands and was done with us. It’s very sad.”
Since the dismissal, rumors have spread on social media that the grand jury was defunded, which is false, she added.
If a grand jury report is not issued in 2021, it may be a first for Calaveras County. In 2020, the grand jury extended their schedule to follow the calendar year due to COVID-19, delaying the report for the first time in recent history.
Though policies vary within different states, the California Constitution mandates that grand juries “be drawn and summoned at least once a year in each county.”
Each year, a panel of citizens convenes to tour local detention facilities, investigate requests for review of public officials and departments submitted by citizens, and produce a report detailing its findings and recommendations to the presiding superior court judge.
Presiding judge and one of two full-time judges for the Calaveras County Superior Court, Healy was elected in November 2014 and sworn into office in January 2015. Prior to his election, he worked as a deputy district attorney in San Joaquin County.
In late April, Calaveras County District Attorney Barbara Yook’s office began “papering” Healy with California Code of Civil Procedure (CCP) 170.6 motions, disqualifying the judge from sitting on most criminal cases in the county due to perceived bias.
Those criminal cases have since been reassigned to other judicial officers.
In 2018, Yook’s office filed motions to disqualify the judge from approximately 35 cases, citing that he had expressed bias towards a public defense attorney.
Yook has declined to comment regarding the CCP 170.6 motions and the recent dismissal of the grand jury.
This article was updated to include a response from Calaveras County Superior Court Judge Timothy Healy.