All Calaveras County schools will remain closed from Monday into mid-April, per the recommendation of the local public health department.
The decision was made today following a conference call involving school administrators, Calaveras County Public Health and the county Board of Supervisors, according to officials.
“The school closures is recommended in light of growing evidence to support early action to protect the health of all people living in Calaveras County,” said Dr. Dean Kelaita, Calaveras County Health Officer, in a news release.
Due to spring break, the date of Calaveras County schools reopening varies among districts, with classes scheduled to resume on April 13 at Bret Harte Union High School District, April 14 at Mark Twain Union Elementary School District (MTUESD), and April 6 at Calaveras Unified School District.
Copperopolis Elementary School, one of two campuses in the MTUESD, has remained closed since Wednesday after a student was diagnosed with COVID-19. The student was one of two Copperopolis residents who tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday—the only confirmed cases so far in Calaveras County.
There have been no reported cases of COVID-19 within Tuolumne or Amador counties. Yet the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools also announced the closure of its 11 school districts today, with classes scheduled to resume on March 30.
As of today, Amador County schools remain open.
Many school districts throughout the state canceled all classes and activities last week amid President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national state of emergency Friday and calls from Gov. Gavin Newsom to cancel mass gatherings of 250 or more people.
According to Newsom, COVID-19 cases have increased by 14% in California since yesterday, with 335 confirmed cases and six deaths.
In a press conference today, Newsom announced statewide directives including the recommended home isolation of citizens 65 years and older, as well as the closure of all bars and wineries in the state.
Additionally, hotels and motels may be procured by the state for the treatment of patients in the event of overwhelmed hospitals.
For more local information regarding COVID-19, visit the Calaveras County Public Health website.