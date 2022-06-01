Booking Log

Monday, May 23

David Lee Copeland, 38, was arrested at 6:37 p.m. at the 900 block of Mountain Ranch Road in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm, and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship.

Wednesday, May 25

Rebekah Sue Steele, 59, was arrested at 2 a.m. at the 1500 block of Main Street in Douglas Flat and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship, and causing injury to an elderly or dependent adult.

Thursday, May 26

Cesar Emanuel Quintero, 31, was arrested at 4:16 a.m. at the 8500 block of Penrod Road in Jenny Lind and booked on suspicion of vandalism and stalking.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.