Booking Log
Monday, May 23
David Lee Copeland, 38, was arrested at 6:37 p.m. at the 900 block of Mountain Ranch Road in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm, and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship.
Wednesday, May 25
Rebekah Sue Steele, 59, was arrested at 2 a.m. at the 1500 block of Main Street in Douglas Flat and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship, and causing injury to an elderly or dependent adult.
Thursday, May 26
Cesar Emanuel Quintero, 31, was arrested at 4:16 a.m. at the 8500 block of Penrod Road in Jenny Lind and booked on suspicion of vandalism and stalking.