Beadles, Stephens and Giangregorio medal at state

On the biggest stage of the year, wrestlers from Calaveras County rose to the occasion. Calaveras’ Lexy Beadles and Donivan Giangregorio, along with Bret Harte’s Kodiak Stephens, all won medals while competing at the CIF State Wrestling Championships Feb. 27-29 at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield.
Beadles placed second in the girls’ 111-pound division, while Stephens placed fourth in the 182-pound weight class and Giangregorio finished seventh in the 195-pound division. It’s the first time that Calaveras County has ever had three state wrestling champions.
“We represented our county well,” Stephens said. “It was great for Lexy to get into the finals and hopefully that will help girls’ wrestling at Calaveras and maybe even at Bret Harte, too. That would be awesome.”
Calaveras hasn’t had any issues sending wrestlers to the state championships, but having a grappler end the three-day tournament standing on the podium is a different story. Giangregorio is the fifth male Calaveras wrestler to place, while Beadles is only the second female wrestler from Calaveras to do so.
“Between the two of them, it’s going to help the sport grow more and more at our school,” Calaveras head coach Ryan Upchurch said. “I’d like to think that our success leads to more success, but wrestling is one of those sports that isn’t always that way because it’s so tough. Will it help get us more kids? I sure hope so. Really, to have two state medalists for our program in one season is outstanding. What they did is just unreal.”
Going the distance
Beadles finished the tournament with an overall record of 4-1, with her one loss coming in the championship round. She began by picking up two pins and then recording a 3-2 victory to advance to the semifinals, where she won 5-0.
In the championship match, Beadles lost to Cristelle Rodriguez, of Buchanan High School. While she was disappointed, a comment Beadles made to Upchurch following the defeat gave the coach a glimpse of what was to come from his sophomore sensation.
“Afterwards, she was just like, ‘Welp, that’s the new girl who I have to figure out how to beat,’” Upchurch said of their conversation. “I thought that was one of the most impressive things I’ve ever heard anyone say after a loss. To be one win away from a state title to say that, I was very impressed with her answer.”
Even though Beadles didn’t place first, Upchurch knows how special of a wrestler she is and that she has a chance to get even better over the next couple of years.
“One of the things I talked to her about is that she could be the face of a generation of wrestlers,” Upchurch said. “I can’t even describe the fact that there we were, mat side, coaching for a state championship. That just goes to show how hard that girl has worked to get to where she got.”
Goals reached
At the beginning of his junior year, Stephens set a goal to finish the season as one of the top four wrestlers in his weight class. After going 6-2, Stephens accomplished that goal with a fourth-place finish.
“At the beginning of the year, I knew that I wanted to be top four, so I guess I accomplished that goal,” Stephens said. “I’m happy with the spot that I finished in, but I learned a long time ago to never be satisfied, so I’m looking to do a lot better next year.”
Both losses that Stephens suffered were to the same opponent. Rancho Bernado’s Javen Jovero beat Stephens 2-1 in an ultimate tiebreaker and then won again 3-2 with third place on the line. Jovero also holds a victory over Giangregorio.
“It does bother me, but I also know that I gave everything that I could during both of those matches, especially the second one,” Stephens said about losing to the same opponent twice. “I just need to focus on next year and hope that doesn’t happen again.”
Before taking on Jovero, Stephens got a victory via forfeit and then picked up two 6-0 decisions. After losing to Jovero the first time, Stephens rebounded with two straight pins. While Stephens was unable to beat Jovero in their second meeting, it didn’t take him long to shake it off and find a familiar face to root on.
“Kodiak’s focus is second to none,” Upchurch said. “He’s so hard to read sometimes between matches and he’s one of the most intense kids I’ve ever been around. But within a minute of his last match where he lost to take third, Kodiak walked straight over and he’s screaming and yelling for Donivan (Giangregorio) in his match.”
Following the loss on Saturday, Stephens took Sunday and Monday off. But on Tuesday, he was back on the mat and ready for a third straight trip to state.
A statement
No matter what Giangregorio does on the mat, Upchurch is never surprised. The coach has known for years that Giangregorio was destined for greatness and that premonition came true with his seventh-place finish.
“I’ve been around Donivan since he was in elementary school, and I’ve watched him and been in his corner for such a long time,” Upchurch said. “When he was in seventh grade, we realized that he was going to be special.”
One year ago, Giangregorio went to the state championship and didn’t place. As a junior, he wanted to change his fortune. He finished the three-day tournament with a record of 6-2. Like any competitor, Giangregorio would have liked to finish a spot or two higher and Upchurch knows that could have easily been a reality.
“His weight class was filled with a bunch of division-I signees,” Upchurch said. “I won’t say he walked out of the arena disappointed. On the right day, he could have placed higher.”
But if there was ever any question how much it meant for Giangregorio to place at the state championship, all Upchurch had to do was look at a picture from his final match. The photo, which was taken moments after the conclusion of the match, showed Giangregorio’s excitement and looking at it made Upchurch emotional.
“It’s one of those pictures that you look at and see the raw emotion on his face,” Upchurch said. “When I saw it, it brought tears to my eyes, which is crazy because I was mat-side in that moment and I wasn’t teary-eyed in the moment, I was just yelling and happy.”