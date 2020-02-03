With the March 3 Presidential Primary Election just over a month away, the Calaveras County Elections Office has released the following information to keep county residents aware of how, where and when to vote between now and March 3.
Voter’s Choice Act
This year, every registered voter will receive a vote-by-mail ballot with Calaveras County’s move to implement the Voter’s Choice Act. Passed in 2016, the law is meant to encourage voter turnout by providing greater flexibility and convenience to voters.
Every registered voter should receive a ballot by Feb. 3. The ballot can be returned by mail or at drop-box locations throughout the county. Voters can also go to any vote center in the county to vote in person.
Vote centers and ballot drop boxes
Vote centers and ballot drop-box locations are posted at elections.calaverasgov.us, the Calaveras County Elections website, and will be in the Voter Information Guide, which will be mailed to voters along with their ballots. Vote centers oﬀer in-person voting, replacement vote-by-mail ballots, Americans With Disabilities Act-accessible ballot-marking devices, forms to register to vote and assistance in alternate languages.
If you have changed your name, address or signature, update your registration by ﬁlling out a new voter registration form available at registertovote.ca.gov. The Elections Office will also send a form in the mail at a voter’s request. To reach the office, call 754-6376 or email RTurner@co.calaveras.ca.us.
To request a ballot in Spanish, a vote-by-mail ballot or for more information on the Voter’s Choice Act, contact the office.
The Elections Office hosted a workshop Jan. 28, to allow voters to drop in and ask questions.
Locations, dates and hours of operation for vote centers and ballot drop-boxes are listed below.
11-Day Vote Centers
Calaveras County Government Center
891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas
Jenny Lind Veterans Memorial Hall
300 Daphne St., Valley Springs
Days/hours of operation:
• Feb. 22 to March 2, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
• March 3 (Election Day), 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
4-Day Vote Centers
Mokelumne Hill Town Hall
8283 Main St., Mokelumne Hill
Mark Twain Union Elementary School District Office
981 Tuolumne Ave., Angels Camp
Days/hours of operation:
• Feb. 29 to March 2, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
• March 3 (Election Day), 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Ballot drop-box locations
Calaveras County Government Center
(outside drive-up/walk-up access)
891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas
Days/hours of operation:
• Feb. 3 to March 2, 24 hours per day
• March 3 (Election Day), closes at 8 p.m.
SaveMart Supermarket
(inside the store)
260 S. Main St. (Highway 49), Angels Camp
Days/hours of operation:
• Feb. 3 to March 2, 6 a.m.-11 p.m.
• March 3 (Election Day), closes at 8 p.m.
Sender’s Market
(inside the store)
72 S. Highway 26, Valley Springs
Days/hours of operation:
• Feb. 3 to March 2, Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
• March 3 (Election Day), closes at 7 p.m.
Arnold Library
1065 Blagen Road, Arnold
Copperopolis Library
3505 Spangler Lane, Copperopolis
West Point Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall
202 Spink Road, West Point
Days/hours of operation:
• March 3 (Election Day), 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“Crossover rules” when voting for president
In a Presidential Primary, if you are registered to vote with a political party, you will receive a ballot that contains presidential candidates for that party only. If you are registered as “No Party Preference/Other/Unknown,” you will receive a ballot with no presidential contest, unless a “crossover” ballot is requested or you re-register and select a political party.
Under California law, qualified political parties may allow registered voters with “No Party Preference” to “crossover” and vote in their party’s primary election. Requesting a crossover ballot will not change your party preference.
For the March 3 Presidential Primary Election, the political parties that have allowed “crossover” voting are listed below:
• American Independent Party
• Democratic Party
• Libertarian Party
Next steps
1. If you do not wish to request a “crossover” ballot, no action is required. A “Nonpartisan” ballot will be mailed to you automatically. The nonpartisan ballot will not list party contests such as president of the United States.
2. To request a “crossover” ballot, email or call the Elections Office with your party selection, and include your full name and address. Call toll free at 833-536-8683, or email at electionsweb@co.calaveras.ca.us.
3. To vote for a presidential candidate of a party not listed for crossover voting, you must first submit a new voter registration application and select the party preference of your choice. To check your status, visit elections.calaverasgov.us/Voter-Services/Registering-to-Vote. Or you can update your registration at registertovote.ca.gov.
For more information about voting in the upcoming presidential election, visit the Secretary of State’s website at sos.ca.gov/elections/voting-info/how-vote-president.