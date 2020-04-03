The COVID-19 crisis has been a financial disaster for many small businesses and employees. Fortunately, there is help available through federal, state and local aid.

Starting today, the federal government is offering first-come, first-served loans of up to $10 million for small employers nationwide.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has also announced $50 million in loan guarantees for small businesses in California that may not be eligible for federal relief funds. Additionally, the state is allowing small businesses to defer payment of sales and use taxes of up to $50,000 for as long as 12 months.

Click here for information provided by the state regarding assistance for small businesses and employers.

Another resource available to those who may be out of a job due to COVID-19 is OnwardCa.org, a platform that connects displaced workers with over 70,0000 job opportunities in critical industries.

Locally, the Calaveras County Chamber of Commerce has compiled a list of resources for small businesses and the unemployed. Click here to visit the site.

Mother Lode Job Training also offers answers to questions about financial aid, taxes and county-specific resources relating to the COVID-19 crisis. Visit their coronavirus webpage here.

For information regarding healthcare coverage, food services and grants for local nonprofit organizations through the Calaveras Community Foundation, visit the county resources page here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Dakota graduated from Bret Harte in 2013 and went to Davidson College, NC where she earned a bachelor's degree in Arab studies. After spending time studying in the Middle East and Europe, she is happy to be home, writing about the community she loves.

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.