The COVID-19 crisis has been a financial disaster for many small businesses and employees. Fortunately, there is help available through federal, state and local aid.
Starting today, the federal government is offering first-come, first-served loans of up to $10 million for small employers nationwide.
Gov. Gavin Newsom has also announced $50 million in loan guarantees for small businesses in California that may not be eligible for federal relief funds. Additionally, the state is allowing small businesses to defer payment of sales and use taxes of up to $50,000 for as long as 12 months.
Click here for information provided by the state regarding assistance for small businesses and employers.
Another resource available to those who may be out of a job due to COVID-19 is OnwardCa.org, a platform that connects displaced workers with over 70,0000 job opportunities in critical industries.
Locally, the Calaveras County Chamber of Commerce has compiled a list of resources for small businesses and the unemployed. Click here to visit the site.
Mother Lode Job Training also offers answers to questions about financial aid, taxes and county-specific resources relating to the COVID-19 crisis. Visit their coronavirus webpage here.
For information regarding healthcare coverage, food services and grants for local nonprofit organizations through the Calaveras Community Foundation, visit the county resources page here.