A 47-year-old woman was arrested Friday and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance for sale and violation of probation after a routine probation search of her Vallecito home yielded large amounts of cash and packaged methamphetamine.
Calaveras County probation officers and sheriff’s deputies searched the vehicle and residence of suspect Brandy Felts-Patelzick and found drug paraphernalia, heroin, over 23 grams of packaged meth and more than $4,600 in cash, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. Felts-Patelzick was not home during the search, but was located by deputies shortly thereafter in her vehicle in Valley Springs.
Felts-Patelzick is being held without bail at the county jail due to prior violation of probation and narcotics charges. She was recently arrested during a drug bust on May 21 at a Burson residence but was released due to the state’s now-rescinded COVID-19 $0 bail policy.
In 2010, Felts-Patelzick was the subject of an Enterprise article that detailed the car accident death of her 7-year-old son, Symon, one year prior, and her subsequent relapse into drug use, as well as her arrest for drug, bomb and child endangerment charges.