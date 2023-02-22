Our website is experiencing difficulties with processing payments at this time. Thank you for your patience while we fix the issue.
On Feb. 10, three Calaveras County Jail correctional officers graduated from the Stanislaus Regional Training Police Academy after being sponsored by the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.
“Although working in the jail is not a requirement to become a patrol deputy with Calaveras, these three individuals expressed the desire to become deputies,” said the Sheriff’s Office.
This led to the Sheriff’s Office sponsoring the three corrections officers to go through the police academy. Sheriff Rick DiBasilio plans to continue sponsoring recruits to police academies in order to maintain consistent staffing.
The Sheriff’s Office went on to state, “The academy training included extensive instruction on criminal law, constitutional law, traffic law, patrol procedures, firearms, defensive driving, de-escalation efforts, and first aid.”
The three graduates are set to begin the field training program where they will begin shadowing a training officer.
The Sheriff’s Office is set to sponsor a new group of recruits in April 2023: “Persons interested in a carrier in law enforcement with the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office should visit the department recruiting websitewww.joincalaverassheriff.comor call Lieutenant Greg Stark (209) 754-6783 or Sergeant Kevin Stevens (209) 754-6028.”
Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.
