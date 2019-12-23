A teenager was arrested and charged with attempted murder after deputies responded to a report of a gunshot victim at the Mokelumne Hill Community Park early Sunday evening.
According to a Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office news release, the 29-year-old male victim had planned to meet the juvenile suspect in the park, and the incident was not random.
The victim was transported to a Central Valley hospital for treatment, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
Detectives were called to the scene. Due to the ongoing investigation, the Sheriff’s Office would not release any additional information at this time.