Thirteen Bret Harte FFA members recently received the highest honor that the state can bestow upon members of their organization.
On March 10, the students traveled to Delta College in Stockton to receive their California State FFA degrees.
“Qualifying for your state degree is no easy task,” FFA Advisor and Department Chair Carrie L. Phillips said. “It requires time, income, and years of service within the FFA organization.”
In order to receive a state degree, FFA members must hold a chapter degree, productively earn or invest $1,000 in their supervised agricultural experience project, pass a parliamentary procedure test, give a 6-minute speech on agriculture or FFA, serve on an FFA committee, participate in five FFA activities above the chapter level and complete 25 hours of community service.
The 13 students who received their degrees on March 10 are Desiree Acevedo, Johnnacia Fernandes, Hailee Gunter, Kiana Harker, Zoe Hartsinck, Sewell Hatcher, Lance Judson, Haylee Maddeaux, Olivia Parker, Bianca Rael, Faith Robinson, Logan Scott and Austin Tarap.
“The Bret Harte FFA chapter is very proud of these individuals and honored to add them to the official list of degree awardees,” Phillips said. “All of these members realized that receiving the golden charm of the State FFA degree was striving for excellence since Bret Harte FFA began in 1973. Congratulations!”