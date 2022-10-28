At the Oct. 25 Board of Supervisors meeting, Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) Director Cori Allen and Planning Director Gabriel Elliot gave a presentation on housing programs in Calaveras County.
Using data from the California Statewide Housing Plan Dashboard, it was determined that the median rental cost in Calaveras County is $1,354, the median household income is $67,054, and the median home value is $340,000.
From the same data pool, it was shown that unmet housing needs for disabled individuals were at 49.7%, elderly individuals at 41.6%, large families at 59.7%, and low-income individuals at 70.3%. This was coupled with the fact that many of these groups, mainly elderly and low-income individuals, fell under the severely cost-burdened category regarding housing.
“For a family of four, anything higher than $2,340 rent would not be possible for a person bringing in a $90,000 income,” said Allen. “When a person is even 20% below area median income (AMI), now their rent needs to be closer to $1,872.”
It was said if a four-person family makes 100% of the county’s AMI an affordable house would cost $391,440. For a four-person family making 60%, an affordable house would cost $208,768. It was established by the Regional Housing Need Allocation (RHNA) that Calaveras County is in need of an estimated 1,096 housing units, with 446 of them falling in the extremely low, very low, and low-income categories.
While the number of above-median-income housing continues to grow in the county, Elliot stated that the county continues to struggle with the construction of low-income housing.
The housing element, which was adopted by the board in 2019 and expires in 2027, set aside seven goals. They are new residential construction, affordable housing, special needs housing, equal opportunity housing, existing housing, energy conservation, and implementation and reporting.
The board also passed the Five-Year Strategic Plan to End Homelessness in 2019 which included five goals. The goals are, to coordinate homeless data and collection planning, increase housing inventory, enhance and expand housing support services, strengthen community collaborations, and pursue emerging opportunities.
There are plans to build a “one-stop” center for housing resources provided by the county. There were many challenges that the county is facing in regard to the housing situation including, a shortage of developers, lack of multi-family units being constructed, funding gaps for workforce and low-income housing, and the impact of short-term rentals.
The next Calaveras County Board of Supervisors meeting will be held at 8 a.m. on Nov. 8 with limited seating at 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas, or online viewing via the county website.
