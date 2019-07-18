The Ebbetts Pass Fire Fighters Association is inviting community members to two free open-air concerts as a thank you for supporting and passing Measure A, a special tax measure to maintain operation levels in the face of a $400,000 budget shortfall.
The measure’s passage will keep the Ebbetts Pass Fire Protection District’s two life advanced support programs fully funded.
Fire Chief Mike Johnson stressed his appreciation for the community’s support of the measure, citing the ability to maintain current levels of operations.
“In a time where you don’t see tax measures pass very often and if you do, you don’t see them pass by a margin of 83% like we had with Measure A,” Johnson said. “It’s just a humbling experience being the head of an agency and for all of our staff … It’s such a relief we get to continue on at the same level of service. It’s almost surreal – at such a short time ago we were facing having to cut back on essential services … Our firefighters association wanted to thank the community with a gathering.”
The Fabulous Off Brothers will take the stage on July 26 at 6 p.m. at the Bistro Espresso in Cedar Center, and the Jank Tones with special guest Shrine will be playing on August 24 at 6 p.m. at the Camp Connell Beer Garden/Camp Connell General Store.
For more information, call 209-795-1646.