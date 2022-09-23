A San Andreas woman has pleaded guilty to felony child endangerment and was sentenced to 225 days in county jail after the drowning death of her 3-year-old grandson.
The boy, Clifton Williams, was found dead in a neighbor’s swimming pool after wandering away from his home on May 16, 2018, while he was reportedly in the care of his grandmother, Darlene Williams, 54.
Clifton's father, Mark Williams, was also arrested and charged with felony child endangerment in April 2021 alongside his mother Darlene, but his case was later dismissed.
A grand jury indicted the mother and son after an investigation into allegations of neglect leading up to the boy’s death. Neighbors told the Enterprise about poor living conditions inside the home and that Clifton had often been seen wandering the neighborhood alone.
Court records show Darlene Williams issued a guilty plea on Aug. 8 and was sentenced by visiting judge Linda R. Clark to 225 days in county jail with 180 days stayed pending successful completion of a 48-month-long formal probation.
The Calaveras County District Attorney’s Office has not responded to requests for comment.
