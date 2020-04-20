An elderly couple was displaced after their two-story home off of Amos Road near Burson was destroyed in a fire on April 18, according to Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District Chief Rich Dickinson.
The single-family dwelling was “well involved” when crews from Calaveras Consolidated, San Andreas Fire Protection District, Clements Fire District and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection arrived around 7 a.m.
Firefighters were able to stop the spread of the fire in the attic and prevent it from destroying the garage.
No injuries were reported, and the unnamed man and woman, who are in their mid-90s, were able to make arrangements for shelter, Dickinson said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.