The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deceased suspect in the Oct. 9 officer-involved shooting as David Christopher Arnold, 54, of Valley Springs.
Arnold was prohibited from owning firearms, according to the sheriff's office.
Court records show Arnold was the subject of an ongoing court case in Calaveras County involving felony threats to commit a crime of violence, misdemeanor child endangerment and misdemeanor violation of a stay-away order. Arnold had entered "not guilty" pleas to all charges, which were filed on April 26. The case was scheduled for a trial setting conference on Oct. 14.
The sheriff’s office says deputies were searching the 7000 block of Gabor Street in Jenny Lind at around 2 a.m., investigating reports of a person shooting in an unsafe manner, when they were fired upon by the suspect.
"Two rounds struck a patrol vehicle. Fearing for their safety, deputies took cover and began establishing a perimeter to ensure public safety and contain the suspect. The suspect sporadically fired from within a structure for approximately 30 minutes," an Oct. 11 sheriff's office press release reads.
As additional units responded to the scene, a command post was established in an effort to resolve the incident utilizing a crisis negotiation team. At approximately 5:45 a.m., the suspect fired an additional shot from within the detached garage where he was sheltered.
During the standoff, the Calaveras County and Tuolumne County SWAT teams evacuated a young juvenile and a female from the primary residence on the property without incident.
According to the sheriff's office, Arnold remained uncooperative, and deputies utilized chemical agents to draw him out of the building. Arnold began firing at deputies through a roll-up garage door, however the sheriff's office maintains that deputies did not return fire at that time.
The suspect next exited the garage carrying a "high-powered assault rifle" and continued firing at deputies, at which time deputies were "forced to return fire." Arnold was struck by "at least one round" and was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office stated.
Brittany Church, 25, watched the events unfold from her nearby property alongside her father, Gary Church, and others. She told the Enterprise that some of her neighbors were evacuated from their homes as gunfire rocked their usually quiet neighborhood.
During the standoff, Brittany Church heard officers repeatedly ask to speak with the suspect, using a bullhorn to tell the suspect “they wanted a peaceful resolution” and asking him to turn on his phone so that contact could be made.
Church heard the suspect yelling obscenities at deputies, as well as another neighbor she could not identify yelling about “getting into a shootout with cops” and calling the suspect “a hero.” In video footage taken by Church’s father, a male voice appears to call the officers “pigs.”
The footage shows what appears to be the suspect taking cover between the garage, an RV and a carport while firing at deputies.
“I feel like law enforcement did their job really well,” Church said. “There really wasn’t anything they could have done except what they did.”
The sheriff’s office has stated that a multi-agency officer-involved shooting protocol investigation is underway and that involved deputies were placed on paid administrative leave "per department policy."
No deputies were injured during the incident.