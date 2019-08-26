Two drivers sustained major injuries Sunday in the second head-on collision involving the suspected influence of drugs and/or alcohol (DUI) to occur in Murphys this month.
Kevin Horigan, 59, of Murphys, was arrested at the scene and charged with a DUI before being transported to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, according to a California Highway Patrol (CHP) news release.
At approximately 4:30 p.m., Horigan allowed his 2013 Mazda MX-5 to cross over a double-yellow line into the westbound lane while travelling eastbound on Highway 4, west of Williams Street, striking a 2014 Subaru Impreza head-on, the CHP reported.
The driver of the Subaru, 65-year-old Janet Lynch-Gillespie of San Jose, was transported to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto after suffering severe injuries.
Both drivers were the sole occupants of their vehicles, according to the CHP.
A second DUI collision occurred earlier this month in Murphys, when a 39-year-old San Andreas woman struck two other vehicles – one head-on – while suspected of driving under the influence.
The incident, which occurred on a residential street on Aug. 4, resulted in moderate injuries for the allegedly impaired driver, but no other drivers or passengers were injured.