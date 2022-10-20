A Wednesday afternoon blaze destroyed half of a home and an entire outbuilding on Meadow Oaks Drive in Burson.
Firefighters report that several explosions were heard prior to first responders’ arrival at the scene. Another nearby witness said she heard six "very loud, hard explosions" and that "the barn exploded."
The cause is currently under investigation.
Calaveras Consolidated, San Andreas, Clements, and Linden fire districts, as well as Cal Fire and the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the residential structure fire, according to a Calaveras Consolidated Facebook post.
“Heavy smoke was reported from Fire Engines a couple of miles away and on their arrival reported a detached building fully involved spreading through the vegetation and into the home,” the post reads.
The fire burned nine acres in addition to the two structures, and the surrounding neighborhood was placed under a shelter-in-place order into the evening.
No one was injured during the incident, according to Calaveras Consolidated.
“Great job by Firefighters getting the Fire under control in a problematic area,” the post reads.