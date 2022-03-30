Suspect Thomas Patrick Day, 41, of Modesto, has pleaded guilty to burglarizing a post office in Wallace, according to the California Eastern District of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The incident occurred on July 2, 2020. According to the court case documents, “He [Day] used a glass breaker tool to shatter the glass on the door to the lobby area of the post office and then stole packages and keys to post office boxes belonging to other people and businesses.”
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is conducting the investigation with Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Barton prosecuting the case.
The press release states, “Day is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd on June 21, 2022. If convicted, Day faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The actual sentence, however, will be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables.”