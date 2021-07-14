The following press release was issued by the Murphys Community Club.
There will be something entertaining for each and every member of the family when the 72nd edition of Murphys Homecoming is held Saturday, July 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the cool environs of Murphys Community Park.
The festivities begin at 11 a.m., and extending into the afternoon, there will be a wide variety of things to do for young people including crafts, fishing games, face painting, and a water slide. Included this year is a petting zoo with miniature goats and miniature donkeys from Half-Ass Adventures and juggler Jesse James of the Johnston Brothers will entertain the crowds throughout the day and provide juggling lessons.
The infamous “Jail or Bail” activity will be back by popular demand. People found great pleasure in watching local “celebrities” being arrested and carted off to the gold rush era pokey. These inmates are released only after they have raised $200 to achieve their freedom. It all begins at 11 a.m. As is the case with many of the day’s activities, proceeds will go to the Murphys Community Club, which has the responsibility to maintain the much used community park.
From 12 to 1 p.m. rousing music provided by Mic Harper and the Calaveras Community Band will fill the air. Tracing its heritage to the gold rush days, the band plays a wide range of music from Sousa marches to popular show tunes. Its repertoire contains pieces for everyone’s musical taste. From 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Plan B will provide their ever-pleasing music variety.
Throughout the morning, and well into the afternoon, Helen’s Hut will be the place to go to purchase barbecued hamburgers and hot dogs, nachos, ice cream, and a wide variety of beverages including beer and wine.
A long-standing Homecoming tradition, the Old Timers Luncheon, will be sponsored by the Murphys Senior Center and will provide a free lunch from 11 a.m. at the Senior Center, 65 Mitchler Ave., for any Murphys resident who has lived in the area for at least ten years and has reached the age of 70. Reservations are necessary and may be made by calling the Murphys Senior Center at 728-1672. The cut-off date for reservations is July 12.
At 1 p.m. the first of three much anticipated duck races will be held for the benefit of the Calaveras Youth Mentoring Foundation. Information on how to participate is available at CalaverasMentoringFoundation.org.
During the afternoon there will be a variety of games for all ages including a water balloon toss. There will also be a Dunk Tank where anyone may purchase a ball for one dollar to attempt to send a favorite local dignitary from his or her perch into a vat of cold water.
Another afternoon highlight will be the Murphys Cakewalk. A game, very popular in the 19th century, a cakewalk is much like musical chairs with delectable baked goods as prizes.
There is no admission charge for Murphys Homecoming and ample free parking is available nearby. Donations to help maintain the park are always gratefully received.
Murphys Community Park is located on Algiers St. in historic downtown Murphys. Membership in the Murphys Community Club is open to everyone and contributions are tax deductible. For further information, call 728-8093, or click on the Community Club link at visitmurphys.com.