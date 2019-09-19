A 25-year-old Yorba Linda woman was arrested Wednesday after allegedly side-swiping another woman’s car while passing illegally.
Ashonti Thomas attempted to pass fellow driver Sheanna Casillas, 35, of Valley Springs, while both were traveling southbound on Highway 49, north of Howell Road. Thomas allegedly crossed over the solid, double-yellow lines in her 2019 Ram, causing opposing traffic to veer right, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in San Andreas. Casillas, driving a 2016 Acura, also veered right and applied the brakes, however, the right side of Thomas’ vehicle collided with the left side of Casillas’ vehicle.
Neither parties were injured, and Casillas pulled over onto the west shoulder to await CHP response. Thomas briefly stopped nearby, but ultimately fled the scene, the CHP reported. She was later stopped by the Angels Camp Police Department and was positively identified by CHP officers.
Thomas was arrested and charged with a hit and run. Drugs and/or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the incident.
The CHP reminded drivers in a news release that California law requires those involved in a property damage collision to make contact with the other driver and provide their driver's license, current address and vehicle registration information.