The Calaveras County Office of Education (CCOE) Board in December unanimously voted to renew Mountain Oaks Charter School through 2025.
The San Andreas-based school originated as a CCOE program in 1994 with 16 students, and was authorized as a charter school in 2003. Today, the school has an attendance of about 450 kindergarten through 12th-grade students, the bulk of which are at its main campus in San Andreas.
With satellite sites in Sonora and Ione, its service area includes Calaveras County and the contiguous counties of Alpine, Amador, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Tuolumne.
Fully accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, Mountain Oaks offers workshops on a variety of subjects, including math, lab science, coding, drama, pottery, makerspace and art.
“Mountain Oaks has provided a quality program and an important educational option for families for 25 years,” said County Superintendent of Schools Scott Nanik in a statement Monday. “They are an example of how to operate a Charter School correctly. The Calaveras County Board of Education and the Office of Education staff worked closely with our legal counsel and the Mountain Oaks team to ensure the charter met all of the legal and educational requirements for renewal. I’m very pleased that the Calaveras County Board of Education decided to renew its Charter for another five years.”
The board, according to Nanik, considered performance data on the California School Dashboard and how it compared to other schools in the area in deciding whether to renew the charter.
In 2019, the school had an 85% graduation rate (on par with state totals), a 1% chronic absenteeism rate, and no suspensions.
Mountain Oaks students are 18.5 points below standard in English Language Arts and 87.6 points below standard in Math.
About 19% – a 5% increase from 2017 – of its high school graduates are deemed “prepared” on the College/Career Indicator.
Just over 22% of students at Mountain Oaks have disabilities, and more than 53% of its students come from socially disadvantaged families, according to the dashboard.
The school receives the bulk of its funding from the state, but a foundation raises funds for projects and supporting student activities as well.
According to Nanik, that foundation is in the process of being closed, with a Parent/Teacher Organization to take its place. Not having the legal requirements of a non-profit corporation will make the organizational structure easier to manage, Nanik said.
Mountain Oaks’ total revenue projections for the 2019-2020 fiscal year were $4.24 million, with $4.01 million from Local Control Funding Formula, $184,769 from other state funds, $48,408 in local funds and $0 in federal funds, according to its budget review.
The school provides an educational alternative for students of all academic levels and skills, including those who struggle in a traditional school setting for a range of reasons. Students might find themselves at Mountain Oaks because they’re academically ahead of – or behind – their peers. Additionally, some might have safety concerns, social needs, alternative learning styles or a need for specialized learning services that are not offered in traditional district school settings.
“Any area needs an alternative for those kids who are struggling in a regular classroom situation,” said Claire Coykendall, a mentor and teacher at Mountain Oaks for the past 25 years. “I am elated that the school is going to continue for at least another five years. It’s something this county really does need.”
Coykendall, who plans on retiring this year, said the school has been a “great place to work and grow. I’m going to miss it. We are a unique compilation of people who are motivated and committed to an alternative form of (education).”
Over her tenure, she started the school’s theater program, taught high school classes (primarily social studies) and facilitated workshops to help students meet their eighth-grade writing, science and Constitution requirements.
Coykendall said there was concern that Mountain Oaks wouldn’t be renewed due to changing state policies on charter schools.
During his first year in office, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a number of bills related to charter schools, including Assembly Bill 1507, which limits school districts from authorizing charter schools outside of their geographic boundaries.
That would’ve required Mountain Oaks to close its satellite sites in Amador and Tuolumne counties, save for a timely renewal authorized by CCOE before Jan. 1, when the law took effect, Coykendall said.
“There was a big concern that we would no longer exist,” she said.
San Andreas resident Corissa Davidson – a mother of two kids that attended Mountain Oaks, and another that will transfer next year – said she was relieved to hear that the school would be continuing for another five years.
“Having kids with learning disabilities in the public school setting is hard – they fall through the cracks, you are constantly battling to get the services and communication that they need,” said Davidson, whose son has been diagnosed with several learning disabilities. “Mountain Oaks was an answer to prayer, they have specialized, top-notch programs that have helped my kids not just survive their education, but thrive and succeed; it has affected every area of their lives, and set them up to succeed anywhere they go. They have learned invaluable life skills, like advocating for themselves, asking for help when they need it, and knowing what kind of help they need. The atmosphere of students and staff is supportive and accepting. I cannot ask for a better school.”
Hollie Garcia, a sophomore at Mountain Oaks that transferred from Toyon Middle School in eighth grade had nothing but positive comments about her new school.
The students are friendlier, the environment feels safer and staff is extremely responsive to bullying situations, according to Garcia.
Smaller classes yield more one-on-one time between teachers and students, which fosters quality educational opportunities, she added.
“I enjoy having a mentor because you get to know them well and you get to have a relationship with them,” Garcia said.
Garcia said her favorite class is video production.