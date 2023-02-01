Sheriff’s Log
Daily Log
Monday, Jan. 23
Burglary
8:18 a.m., Burson – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Camanche Parkway South.
Burglary
12:30 p.m., Sheep Ranch – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Cave City Road.
Burglary
10:14 p.m., Murphys – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Mitchler Avenue.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Theft
9:11 a.m., Copperopolis – Theft; no report taken. Poker Flat Road.
Assault with a deadly weapon
2:14 p.m., Murphys – Assault with a deadly weapon; report taken. Apple Blossom Drive.
Disturbance
9:57 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; report taken. Sequoia Avenue.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Theft
1:02 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; no report taken. Baldwin Street.
Trespassing
2:49 p.m., Arnold – Trespassing; report of subject staying in vacant house. Arrest made. Maple Street.
Disturbance
5 p.m., West Point – Disturbance; no report taken. Iris Way.
Thursday, Jan. 26
Theft
7:07 a.m., Valley Springs – Theft; tool chest stolen from vehicle. Report taken. Dunn Road.
Theft
1:13 p.m., Copperopolis – Theft; no report taken. Spangler Lane.
Battery
5:07 p.m., San Andreas – Battery; report taken. East St. Charles Street.
Friday, Jan. 27
Burglary
2:42 p.m., Copperopolis – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Conestoga Trail.
Battery
4:39 p.m., Copperopolis – Battery; report taken. Sunrise Road.
Traffic stop
9:07 p.m., Valley Springs – Traffic stop; arrest made. Highway 12 and Evans Road.
Saturday, Jan. 28
Theft
8:04 a.m, Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. Baldwin Street.
Theft
5:56 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; no report taken. Baldwin Street.
Vandalism
7:02 p.m., Copperopolis – Vandalism; report taken. Iroquois Circle.
Sunday, Jan. 29
Suspicious circumstances
3:40 a.m., San Andreas – Suspicious circumstances; couple traveling through county and unable to solve their disagreements. No report taken. West St. Charles Street.
Disturbance
5:56 a.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; disagreement between a couple in a vehicle. Citation issued. Highway 26 and Rose Marie Drive.
Suspicious person
11:07 a.m., Angels Camp – Suspicious person; male in area of campgrounds stealing items and scaring dogs. Report taken. Whittle Road.
Felony Booking Log
Monday, Jan. 23
Jordan Jeffrey Hollinger, 28, was arrested at 11:40 a.m. at the 700 block of Murphys Creek Road in Murphys and booked on suspicion of rape.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Laura Daun Alice Soderholm, 21, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. at the 10800 block of Camanche Parkway South in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale.
Ronald Lynn Clubb, 59, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. at the 10800 block of Camanche Parkway South in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm.
Lafayette Bernard Harden Jr., 25, was arrested at 2:34 p.m. at the 500 block of West St. Charles Street in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Craig James Smith, 53, was arrested at 5 p.m. at the 1500 block of Maple Street in Arnold and booked on suspicion of violating probation.