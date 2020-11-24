Wet weather and cooler conditions have led to the lifting of fire restrictions across Calaveras County.
On Nov. 23, Stanislaus National Forest (SNF) Supervisor Jason Kuiken terminated the remaining fire restrictions in place for the moderate and high fire hazard zones of the forest.
“No fire restrictions remain on the forest,” a statement from SNF reads. “Persons with a valid California campfire permit may have a campfire and use a portable stove or lantern using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel on National Forest System lands.”
On Nov. 24, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Mother Lode Field Office eased seasonal fire restrictions on 230,000 acres of public lands in Central California, which includes BLM lands in Calaveras County.
“Recreational target shooting and campfires, with a valid campfire permit, are once again allowed on public lands,” a statement from BLM reads. “California campfire permits are available free at BLM, U.S. Forest Service and CAL FIRE offices, or at ReadyForWildfire.org. Be advised, some BLM lobbies and public rooms are closed to in-person visits.”
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit (TCU) lifted its burn permit suspension on Nov. 20, and those possessing current and valid burn permits can resume burning on permissible days. To obtain a permit, visit burnpermit.fire.ca.gov/apply-for-a-permit.
Those unable to obtain a permit online are advised to call Cal Fire TCU headquarters at (209) 754-3831 for assistance during normal business hours, which are Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Residents are responsible for checking burn day status before conducting a burn by calling Calaveras County Air Pollution Control District at (209) 754-6600.
Sierra Pacific Industries (SPI) reopened most of its lands in California to the public on Nov. 12. SPI lands had been closed to the public since Sept. 4 due to dangerous wildfire conditions.
“SPI takes its commitment to protecting our forest resources and public safety seriously,” said Andrea Howell, SPI spokeswoman. “We are glad conditions have improved so that we can reopen our lands for responsible recreation.”