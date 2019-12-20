Valley Springs neighborhood goes all out with Christmas decorations

Generators whirred and holiday tunes played on repeat one December evening in a very festive corner of Valley Springs.
An otherwise dark and rural neighborhood, the homes surrounding the junction of Paloma and Loera Hills roads hosts acres of dazzling lights and automated Christmas novelties, from Santa Claus peeking out of an outhouse to 8-foot-tall blow-up nutcrackers.
Pat Sullivan, who lives with his wife, Gina, on Paloma Road, says it’s more about inspiration than competition.
“It’s all fun. It’s for the community. Just showing our Christmas spirit,” he said.
Sullivan and his family have been expanding their decorations for 15 years, since they moved into their home on 6 acres.
With a twinkling driveway leading to a decked-out house and countless inflatable characters positioned around the property, the Sullivans take full advantage of their space. And they’re planning to add more before the season is through.
“Our son is bringing more on the plane from the East Coast,” he said. “He was trying to figure out how to get them out here in his luggage.”
Sullivan says his biggest inspiration is the Lagare family home on Loera Hills Road, with its sprawling array of equine-themed lights, from a colorful arena to a glowing trail for horse and reindeer carriages.
Across the way from the Lagare residence on Loera Hills Road, there appears to be a friendly rivalry, with nutcracker sentries and a sparkling winter wonderland, complete with an ice castle.
The neighborhood, which includes half-a-dozen houses that go all out for the holidays, is for many, a favorite spot to get into the spirit of the season.
Paloma Hills resident Ramona Wells took her friend, Ardie Young, of Pioneer, on a grand tour drive.
Wells, who has been visiting the homes annually for longer than she can remember, said the decorations grow each year and throughout the season.
“It’s amazing,” said first-timer Young, from the warmth of the car.