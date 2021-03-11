The following press release was issued by the Foothill Conservancy.
This is the first in a 3-part series, running through the month of March.
Attention children of all ages! Farms of Amador, the Foothill Conservancy, and Mother Lode Land Trust have come together to develop a community scavenger hunt to give you fun and creative ways to begin exploring the places that define our communities. Our hope is to inspire you to get out doors and learn more about the areas in which we live; and who knows, by putting these pieces together you may even learn some of your town’s secrets! Every community is unique, and you can bet there is a story to be told. No matter where you live, how old you are, or whether you’re on foot, on a bike, or in a car; you can participate in this fun event!
Each scavenger hunt item asks you to do something or find something in your community. There are many different ways to get the information you need and complete the list of 20 items. Some things are specific, like getting a menu, a signature, or taking a picture. Other things ask you to be creative. We will share a few items here in the newspaper each week. Three items to get you started are: “Draw or take a picture of a place where people go to have fun”; “Research the history of your community by locating a historic marker and making a crayon rubbing of the sign, or write a sentence about why it is historical”; and “Find out where your community’s water comes from and then illustrate the source”. The only rules are that you be respectful of people and businesses, and that you don’t trespass or take anything without permission.
To get the full list of scavenger hunt items and to participate you can go online to https://.foothillconservancy.org/programs/scavengerhunt/ or you can visit the Historic Chichizola Store at 1324 Jackson Gate Rd. in Jackson to pick up a packet. Store hours are Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 12-4 (please wear a mask). You may even find some hints there! You can also visit the Facebook pages of Farms of Amador, Foothill Conservancy, or the Mother Lode Land Trust to get the packet. If you are a teacher or student and you want your class to participate, visit the website and we can help you get what you need. Prizes will be offered for categories like most unique, most items found, etc.
Final packets need to be received by Wednesday March 31st at 4pm. You can email them to scavengerhunt@foothillconservancy.org or drop them off at the Chichizola Store. Winners will be announced in the paper on Friday April 9th. We hope everyone enjoys learning new things about where we live. Good luck, and happy hunting!