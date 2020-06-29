A Cameron Park woman was arrested Saturday morning in connection with a burglary that occurred at a Murphys Fire Protection District station.
During an investigation, deputies learned that suspect Charlotte Nicole Edwards, 34, had entered the garage of the station on Jones Street in Murphys, where the fire apparatus were parked, as well as the main building and several vehicles, including an ambulance, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. Edwards reportedly had stolen items on her person and had “staged” several other items around the property to steal, including weed eaters, a leaf blower, food, sunglasses and an extension cord, before her efforts were interrupted by a fire captain.
The fire captain contacted the Sheriff’s Office, reporting that he observed a woman in possession of stolen items from the station. Upon arrival, deputies contacted Edwards, who initially provided a false name to deputies and claimed that she was there to do landscaping around the buildings, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
Edwards was arrested and charged with burglary, tampering with a vehicle, and giving false identification to avoid prosecution. She is being held at the Calaveras County Jail with bail set at $20,000.