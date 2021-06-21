A 64-year-old Valley Springs man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Monday at the Calaveras County Superior Court after pleading guilty to multiple sex acts with a child under the age of 14.
George Edwin Mulligan will serve 84% of his 15-year sentence, totaling roughly 12-and-a-half years behind bars.
Mulligan was arrested at his home in 2018 and charged in incidents dating back to 2010. He pleaded guilty to three out of 32 counts with which he was initially charged.
Presiding Superior Court Judge Timothy Healy sentenced the defendant to eight years for forcible oral copulation with a minor under the age of 14 in 2010, six consecutive years for oral copulation on a minor under the age of 14 against her will in 2011, and one consecutive year for committing a lewd and lascivious act on a minor under 14 years of age “with the intent of arousing, appealing to and/or gratifying the lust, passions, or sexual desires of the defendant, who was at least 10 years older than the minor,” in 2011.
The remaining charges, which included forcible rape and sexual penetration, were dismissed by motion of the Calaveras County District Attorney’s Office.