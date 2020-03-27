Residents of Calaveras County may now be arrested or cited for not adhering to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order.
Calaveras Health Officer Dr. Dean Kelaita has cracked down on golf courses, salons, churches, gyms and other venues that have remained in-use for nonessential purposes. The official order was issued Friday afternoon, upholding and specifying the enforcement of the March 19 statewide stay-at-home order and remaining in effect until further notice.
The countywide order, which can be read in full on the Calaveras Public Health website, permits restaurants providing curbside, delivery or takeout services to continue operating, though bars, wineries, tackle shops and any venues providing recreational services must close.
Trails may remain open for “solitary exercise,” but any congregation between two or more individuals who do not live in the same home is prohibited and punishable by the law. In public spaces, non-cohabitants must maintain a six-foot distance between each other.
Aside from essential critical infrastructure workers, specified in the Governor’s stay-at-home-order, healthy individuals may only leave their homes for essential activities like grocery shopping, picking up medications or going to the post office.
Those displaying symptoms of illness including fever, sore throat, cough, body aches or nasal congestion are ordered to stay home except to receive medical care under the advice of professionals.
A second order issued on Thursday by Kelaita specified that short-term lodging facilities may remain open, but only for the purpose of housing critical infrastructure workers, homeless people and those who are displaced or required to self-quarantine.