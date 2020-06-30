A 17-year-old male drowned over the weekend at Lake Camanche in Burson.
Witnesses reported that the young man, who was a tourist in the area, was helping a 12-year-old friend who had entered the water near the Eucalyptus Day Use area Sunday and was having trouble swimming, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. After reaching the boy and handing him off to another nearby swimmer, the 17-year old became tired and suffered a cramp in his lower leg, disappearing beneath the water.
Friends of the victim called 911, and marine safety officers from Calaveras and Amador counties responded to the scene, where a search immediately began, the Sheriff’s Office reported. A Sheriff’s Office dive team was also deployed, and the victim was found roughly 30 feet from the shore in 14 feet of water.
The drowning is the second to occur in Calaveras County this month. On June 13, a 26-year-old Bay Area man drowned at New Hogan Lake after he reportedly entered the water from a boat without wearing a life jacket.
The Sheriff’s Office provided the following safety tips to help prevent future incidents:
- Always swim within your own ability. If you are not a strong swimmer, stay out of the deep or fast-moving water.
- Each body of water has its own hazards.Use a life vest when swimming in water with low visibility. Several bodies of water have varying topography, some with sharp drop-offs. Enter the water feet first. Never dive headfirst into the water if you do not know how deep it is.
- If you become tired while trying to swim back to shore, try to calm yourself from fear to conserve energy and float on your back.
- Provide constant supervision for children or persons who do not swim well.
- Fence pools and spas on all sides and use a lock on the entrance gate.
- Learn CPR.