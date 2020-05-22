A Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office canine has been quarantined after it reportedly bit a man at his handler’s household while it was off duty.
The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries resulting from the bite, the Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release.
Following the incident, Sheriff’s Office investigators were dispatched to isolate the dog until the cause of the bite can be determined. The dog was reportedly taken to an outside specialist in canine law enforcement training and certifications where it will undergo a series of tests to “evaluate its fitness for duty.”
“The Sheriff’s Office continually strives to ensure the best training is provided to the canine handlers and canines. They are provided independent, high-quality bi-monthly training and must meet or exceed industry standards,” the Sheriff’s Office stated in the release. “Off duty, law enforcement canine bites are rare as the canines are typically segregated from the public when not on duty.”