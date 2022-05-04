Everyone wants to make their nest a better place to live and on April 23, CalaverasGROWN continued its 21-year mission to make Calaveras County a better place to live by hosting Joel Salatin. The man The Guardian called “America’s most celebrated pioneer of chemical-free farming” did not disappoint, regaling participants during two inspiring, funny and thought-provoking sessions.
In the morning, 20 ranchers and permaculturists from around the region gathered at a local ranch under a blue sky to spend a much-anticipated four hours picking Salatin’s brain. Prompted by their questions, which ranged from effective marketing techniques to soil building through livestock rotation, Salatin described the cohesive practices that have worked for his farm, together with vivid examples of successful community-scale agricultural operations he has witnessed around the world.
One participant, who has recently invested in a goat grazing operation and land for vegetable production, asked about the value of subscription programs for sales of her products. Salatin was encouraging, pointing out that in these uncertain times, families are looking for security. He said, “We have insurance for everything; car, life, health, home. …Why not have food insurance offered by local farmers through a prepaid subscription program? The consumer needs to share the risk of farming, and the farmer can facilitate this by offering a subscription program, where when you buy in, if I’m eating, you’re eating.”
In the afternoon, many of the morning participants joined dozens of people from as far away as the Bay Area for an inspiring discussion at the Mokelumne Hill Town Hall. Salatin is an accomplished storyteller and kept the audience laughing as he shared the “benchmarks of truth” he relies on to guide life’s decisions.
“Does it build soil, is it leading to increased opportunity for life?” Noting the neglected and overgrown landscape in the Sierra, he declared, “we want more forest and fewer trees. To reach this we need human participation rather than abandonment. Abandonment leads to wildfire and death. It is our hands and intellect that lead to healing.”
“Is it inclusive?” Industrial-scale farming is exclusive, because it is inaccessible and often dangerous to participate in it, particularly for children. Most of us are literally shut out of mainstream agriculture. In contrast, Salatin welcomes everyone to his farm, replacing ominous warning signs with one he saw in Australia that boasts “trespassers will be impressed.”
“Can anybody do it?” While commercial farming is out of the reach of most people, Salatin knows that small-scale community farming is achievable. “The beauty of it is everybody could do this… .You can’t make an impossible burger in your backyard, but if you have sun and a little bit of grass, you can grow a real burger in your backyard.”
He continued to illustrate the remaining benchmarks with insight and anecdotes from his life practices: Does it encourage innovation? Is it appropriate in all socioeconomic conditions and countries? Is it respectful of living beings? Does the wisdom of ecology dominate the landscape, instead of the infrastructure dominating the ecology? Can anyone do it, and if you don’t want to do it anymore is it easy to get out?
Armed with these benchmarks of truth as a guide, Salatin encouraged everyone to “get together a nest egg, then jump off the cliff, start your own community scale enterprise with your family and neighbors. Focus on your strengths, and let someone else take care of the areas where you are weak. If you don’t like doing something, find someone who does, chances are there is someone who would love to do the job you dislike within a few miles of you.”
Before being whisked off the airport to continue his packed schedule, Salatin stated that, if asked by Congress, he would recommend “Let’s Uberize the food system! If I sell you a bad chicken, you take all my stars away, and I don’t have any business; and if you like my chicken, you give me five stars and everybody comes to buy my chickens.” He recognized that this simple solution faces major resistance: “That kind of a system would jeopardize the oligarchical power of the entire food and farming system, and when you start jeopardizing the power, the position, the profits, and the prestige of the entire food and farming system, you are attacking sacred castles.”
Undaunted, he concluded with a rousing call to action: “Well, let me tell you, we are gunpowder. It took 500 years for the oligarchical system to create an ironclad knight, the ultimate war machine, and it took just 20 years for gunpowder to make it all obsolete. We are gunpowder. So let’s not sell ourselves short, there is a lot that we can do, there is a lot to do, so let’s be at it. … Let’s all make our nests a better place to live.”
The future starts now.