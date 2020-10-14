Mark Twain Medical Center (MTMC) is bringing together local physical and mental health experts for a unique, online workshop to discuss women’s issues, available local services and resources which should not be overlooked during the pandemic.
The Stepping Up! for Women’s Health virtual workshop will be held via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Oct. 29. Those wishing to participate can register through the MTMC website, according to a release issued by the organization.
“It’s important not to overlook significant, everyday health issues as we continue navigating pandemic impacts and challenges,” said Doug Archer, president and CEO of MTMC, in the press release. “This workshop is presented with that in mind – focusing on key elements of women’s physical and mental health. We believe that everyone has a woman in their life that could benefit from what we will learn and share with each other during this special one-hour online event.”
Archer added that Good Day Sacramento news anchor Tina Macuha continues to be engaged in MTMC’s efforts to raise awareness of Breast Cancer Awareness Month during October.
“(Macuha) continues to be engaged in our efforts to raise awareness in the foothill region and will make a special appearance during this workshop,” Archer said. “She was set to headline our Steps to Kick Cancer event again this year, but it has been canceled due to COVID-19.”
Since October is also Domestic Violence Awareness month, Archer said local experts will be on hand to address that concern as well.
Kelli Coane, chief administrative director of the Resource Connection, will lead a discussion about “Empowering Individuals Seeking Freedom from Toxic Relationships.” She will also offer a virtual tour of the Resource Connection facilities in both San Andreas and Murphys.
Other health topics to be covered include routine wellness and reproductive health, minimally invasive gynecological surgeries, breast cancer awareness and mammograms.
Workshop participants must register in advance through the MTMC website at locations.dignityhealth.org/mark-twain-medical-center and will receive a return email with instructions for joining the Zoom session.