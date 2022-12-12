20-weather-3.jpg
In Mokelumne Hill on Sunday, a tree lighting was held after dusk, followed by a quick drive-by of Santa in one of the town’s fire trucks.

 Marie-Elena Schembri/Calaveras Enterprise

Wintry weather over the weekend canceled events and threatened to damper holiday spirits, with some areas at higher elevations getting nearly 6 inches of precipitation over a 48-hour period.

According to the National Weather Service, as of 7:45 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, Arnold received the most precipitation with 5.73 inches recorded, followed by Wilseyville with 4.71 inches, while numbers varied at other locations in the county. 

Marie-Elena studied creative writing, art, and photography at University of Nebraska at Omaha, graduating with a BA in Studio Art -Visual Media. She moved to California from Nebraska in 2019 and is happy to call Calaveras County her home.

