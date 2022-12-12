Wintry weather over the weekend canceled events and threatened to damper holiday spirits, with some areas at higher elevations getting nearly 6 inches of precipitation over a 48-hour period.
According to the National Weather Service, as of 7:45 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, Arnold received the most precipitation with 5.73 inches recorded, followed by Wilseyville with 4.71 inches, while numbers varied at other locations in the county.
A photo posted to the Facebook group The Real Upper Hwy 4 Corridor Calaveras County by a group member showed a ruler next to approximately 3.5 inches of accumulated snow. The poster commented that they’d received “3.5 inches of snow and almost 4 inches of rain.”
As of Monday morning, tire chains were required at higher elevations on State Routes 4, 88, 89, 108 and 120 within Caltrans District 10, and snow removal efforts continued “around the clock.”
At lower elevations, some areas saw flooding, including a portion of Salt Spring Valley Road near Copperopolis, which was completely closed on Monday, according to Calaveras County Public Works.
In addition to inches of rain and snow, the storm brought high-speed winds, causing the city of Angels Camp to postpone its Gold Country Christmas parade.
A Facebook post by the Angels Camp Business Association states, “Due to the forecast of extreme [inclement] weather on Saturday, December 10th, we have been advised to postpone the parade until Saturday, December 17th. Both heavy rains and high winds are expected, creating an unsafe condition for parade participants and parade attendees.”
Despite the wintry weather causing the parade to be postponed, the town still hosted a holiday celebration indoors. Vendor booths and photos with Santa were held inside the Mercantile and Brosemer buildings on historic Main Street.
On Sunday in Mokelumne Hill, the town’s merchants welcomed visitors as it continued to rain off and on throughout the day. Instead of hosting vendors in the park as planned, some took shelter under covered sidewalks in front of the town’s businesses on Main and Center Street. Hot chocolate and other treats were offered, as well as photos with Santa, and a tree lighting was still held after dusk, followed by a quick drive-by of Santa in one of the town’s fire trucks.
There is little to no chance of rain forecasted for the coming weeks, which is good news for those planning holiday travel and outdoor celebrations.