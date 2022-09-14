Tri-Dam Project Joint Board of Directors and Tri-Dam Power Authority Commissioners
Thurs., Sept. 15, 9 a.m.
Oakdale Irrigation District Offices
1205 E. F St., Oakdale
Calaveras County Board of Supervisors
Tues., Sept. 20, 9 a.m.
Board of Supervisors Chambers, Government Center
891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas
Ebbetts Pass Fire District Board
Tues., Sept. 20, 9 a.m.
Station 1
1037 Blagen Road, Arnold
Angels Camp City Council
Tues., Sept. 20, 6 p.m.
Angels Camp Fire Dept.
1404 Vallecito Road, Angels Camp
Calaveras Unified School District Board
Tues., Sept. 20, 6 p.m.
Board Room, Administrative Office
3304 Highway 12, San Andreas
Altaville Cemetery District Board
Wed., Sept. 21, 3 p.m.
Prince & Garibaldi Building
300 S. Main St., Angels Camp
Mokelumne Hill Sanitary District Board
Wed., Sept. 21, 6:30 p.m.
Mokelumne Hill Library
8328 Main St., Mokelumne Hill
Murphys Cemetery District Board
Wed., Sept. 21, 7 p.m.
Murphys Historical School House
99 School St., Murphys
