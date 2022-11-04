The City of Angels Camp approved multiple items at the Nov. 1 city council meeting. The first was a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Utica Water and Power Authority (UWPA) and the City of Angels Emergency Generator for Backup Power. 

This would mean that during power loss situations the generator would provide power to the Utica facility, ensuring it can maintain supervisory control and data acquisition  (SCADA) communications with the Angels Camp forebay area. 

Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.

