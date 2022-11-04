The City of Angels Camp approved multiple items at the Nov. 1 city council meeting. The first was a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Utica Water and Power Authority (UWPA) and the City of Angels Emergency Generator for Backup Power.
This would mean that during power loss situations the generator would provide power to the Utica facility, ensuring it can maintain supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) communications with the Angels Camp forebay area.
Calaveras Community Foundation Grant
The council approved the authorization for a contract between the city and the Calaveras Community Foundation for $135,000 to replace the playground equipment located at Utica Park. This comes after the Community Foundation had held the funds in trust since 2018. City Administrator Rebecca Callen urged the council to authorize the use of the funds before the main donor withdraws their part of the donation.
The $135K will be combined with other funds such as the $3-million Recreation and Tourism grant which is also partly going towards upgrades at Utica park.
IWorQ Systems Implementation
The council also approved for the city to enter into an enterprise agreement with iWorQ Systems. The software would be implemented for Community Development and Public Works in order to streamline different processes.
Different examples of this would be allowing Public Works employees to access work orders via their phone and the other would allow citizens to check the status of their building permits online. Other features include the ability to submit a business license application and pay fees online.
IWorQ is currently in use by surrounding cities such as Jackson. According to Callen, the implementation of the system would save the city a total of $29,027 with an annual savings of $9,027.
The next Angels Camp City Council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 15 at 1404 Vallecito Road, Angels Camp, CA 95222, or online viewing via Google Meet.
Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.
