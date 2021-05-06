The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for the foothills from Saturday morning until Monday afternoon.
“Dry, gusty north to northeast winds, low humidity and unseasonably dry fuels will result in critical fire weather conditions over portions of the Central Valley, Delta and surrounding foothills this weekend into Monday,” the advisory reads. “The strongest winds will likely occur on the west side of the Sacramento Valley.”
The advisories are issued when critical fire weather conditions are likely to occur. Minimum daytime humidity is expected to be in the single digits to teens, with poor to moderate humidity recovery overnight.
“Any fires that develop in the area will likely spread rapidly,” the advisory reads. “Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.”