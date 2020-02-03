A 53-year-old Arnold man was arrested early Saturday morning after he was reportedly caught red-handed while burglarizing a local gas station.
Thomas James McNicholas attempted to evade capture when a sheriff’s deputy found him still inside the Arnold Kwik Serv gas station after responding to a report of an alarm, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.
After spotting the deputy, the suspect smashed through a window in an attempt to escape and a foot chase ensued. He was apprehended shortly thereafter and found to be in possession of 23 items stolen from the business.
Deputies learned in their inspection of the scene that McNicholas made entry through the roof access of the building in an attempt to avoid the alarm system, but motion detectors were still activated, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
McNicholas was booked into the county jail with bail set at $20,000. He is charged with felony burglary and resisting arrest.