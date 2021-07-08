The United States Geological Survey (USGS) is reporting multiple earthquakes, including a 5.9 magnitude near Smith Valley and a 4.8 magnitude near Stockton, that rattled Northern California at around 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Locals in Amador, Calaveras and Tuolumne counties reported feeling the tremors, with some calling it the strongest they have ever felt.
The USGS today reported the following:
5.9 magnitude near Smith Valley around 3:49 p.m.
4.8 magnitude near Farmington around 3:50 p.m.
3.4 magnitude near Walker around 3:57 p.m.
3.1 magnitude near Coleville around 3:58 p.m.
4.2 magnitude near Markleeville around 3:59 p.m.
3.7 magnitude near Markleeville around 4:01 p.m.
For more information on earthquakes and safety, visit earthquake.usgs.gov.