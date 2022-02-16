Longtime Calaveras County District 3 Supervisor Merita Callaway has announced that she is not seeking re-election at the end of her current term on Dec. 31.
When asked why, she said she doesn’t really know but, “I felt like it was time I let it go. Except for the four years I was off the board, it’s been my life. But it's a life I’ve chosen, and a life that I love.”
Callaway graduated from the University of San Francisco with a Bachelor of Science degree and a secondary teaching credential. She moved from the Bay Area to District 3 of Calaveras County in 1987. This district consists of Douglas Flat, Murphys, Brice Station, Forest Meadows, Hathaway Pines, Avery, Arnold, White Pines, Dorrington, Camp Connell, Cottage Springs, Skyhigh, Tamarack, Sherman Acres, and part of Vallecito, according to the county website.
At the time, she was working as a Pacific Gas & Electric Company manager for the Mother Lode region. The company “reorganized,” according to Callaway, with her choice being to either move with the company back to the Bay Area or stay in Calaveras County. She decided to stay because, “it’s a very supportive caring community, and when I say ‘community’ I mean collectively the whole county, not just my neighborhood.”
She first ran and won in a recall election in 1993. From there, she served until 2014. After a four-year break, she ran in 2018, winning once again.
When looking back at her 25-year career with Calaveras County, Callaway said that the accomplishments that she is most proud of are “everyday kinds of things.” Some achievements she mentioned were the paving of Dunbar Road in Arnold, the sign on Highway 4 that says “Carry Chains” when going up Utica Grade, and the streetlight at Highway 4 and Avery Sheep Ranch Road.
Merita said that many of these projects were brought to her attention by people in the community. One example was when she had to address the issue of parking during snow season at the Alpine County line.
“I had a woman call me one day and say, ‘Merita, this is just terrible.’ So in the snow, in the freezing cold, I met with her, and I could see where we needed parking. So we worked with Caltrans to create parking pockets. That was her idea,” Callaway said.
Callaway said that, overall, she doesn’t have any regrets from her career, but there are still a few things that she kicks herself for.
“There were two items that I had voted for that I wanted to retract, which I did. I'll tell you about one; it's when we started getting computers in the libraries, and people were very concerned because kids, even adults, could access pornography,” Callaway said, “That's not appropriate, so they wanted to put guards up (site blocking software) at the public libraries.”
Callaway then went to do some research on frogs at the library and realized something: “I had tried to access the reproductive system of frogs for frog jumps, and I couldn't access it because it is a sexual term, ‘reproduction.’ I said, ‘I can't do it. We need to bring this back, and I'm going to change my vote.’”
Callaway said that she had previously run for state senate but “the senate district is a little more conservative. It becomes very partisan. It becomes “Are you an ‘R’ or a ‘D’?” not, ‘Who are you?’ For me, I'm fiscally conservative. I'm not middle of the road, but I'm not out here because that's not where my community is.”
With the statewide direct primary election approaching on June 7, Callaway’s advice to her successor for the District 3 supervisor role is: “You have to be a good listener, you have to be accessible, and you have to return phone calls. They have to know that it's an honor to be the representative. They need to do their homework, and they need to be respectful to their staff.”
Candidates for the 2022 supervisors and other county positions will be announced on March 11.
When asked about what she is going to do once her term is over, Callaway said, “I’ve always wanted a Porsche 911, probably somewhere from the ’70s. My daughter for Christmas gave me a bracelet made out of Porsche 911 parts, which will probably be the closest I’ll get to a Porsche.”