For the second time this month, Calaveras County has lost a young man following a car accident in his hometown.
Erik Malmin, 30, of Angels Camp, died after a car crash on Vallecito Road in the early morning of April 10, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported on Monday.
Just one week before, Christian Nelson, 25, of Copperopolis, also lost his life following an accident on O’Byrnes Ferry Road.
Last weekend’s accident took place around 3:45 a.m. on April 10 while Malmin was driving his Chevrolet Suburban at an unknown rate of speed northbound on Vallecito Road just south of Highway 4 in Angels Camp.
“Mr. Malmin lost control of his vehicle as he traveled through a curve in the roadway and the Chevrolet left the roadway, becoming airborne, over a steep hillside,” a CHP press release reads. “The Chevrolet landed at the bottom of the hillside and started to roll over, causing Mr. Malmin to be ejected from the vehicle. Unfortunately, Mr. Malmin sustained fatal injuries in this collision.”
The use of drugs and/or alcohol is being investigated, and there is no further information available at this time.
A celebration of life for friends and family of Malmin will be held at Murphys Community Park from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on April 16.