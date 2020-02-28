Former Jackson Rancheria CEO takes on new role at Amador Fair

The face of Jackson Rancheria is now heading up the Amador County Fair.
In the fall of last year, Rich Hoffman retired from his position as CEO of Jackson Rancheria after spending over two decades with the organization.
“It was really great; I had the best time,” he said. “But you know, after 23 years, it was time.”
Hoffman grew up in Volcano and attended Amador High School, graduating in 1983. He went to college in the Fresno area, but returned to the area afterwards, spending his early career in advertising for radio, television and newspaper. This work led him to a career at the casino.
“I was working for McClatchy at the time, in 1997, and Jackson Rancheria was a bingo hall, basically,” he said. “They were a client of mine, an advertising client of mine, and they fired their advertising agency, so I threw my hat in the ring to go over there and become their media buyer.”
One thing led to another, and Hoffman rose to the top of the organization.
“I became the marketing manager and vice president as we grew,” he said. “In 2004, Tribal Chairperson Margaret Dalton appointed me CEO, so I was CEO from 2004 to 2019.”
Hoffman may be best known for starring in Jackson Rancheria’s television commercials. He said that the company made a conscious decision to go against the advertising trend of other California casinos.
“Back some years ago, as California casinos were maturing, they wanted so desperately to let people know that they were offering Nevada-style games, but they all basically started running the same commercial,” he said. “You know, with the people pulling up at valet with the nice legs; sitting in the slot machine and cheering; getting a hand at the blackjack table and putting their hands up in the air … But the problem was you could take all of those commercials and edit them together and not know who they were for – they’re all the same.”
In contrast, Jackson Rancheria’s commercials took a cue from traditional local advertising.
“I went back to the strength of local advertising,” he said. “If you do it in a compelling, kind of funny way, it adds a personification to the business and the brand that people can identify with, and people look forward to seeing the next commercial, so they’re paying attention.”
Hoffman said working for Jackson Rancheria was a very rewarding experience.
“I was there during the growth period, so things were exciting and new, and we built something that we were all proud of,” he said. “It was great to work for the tribe; I appreciated that. I appreciated Chairperson Dalton and her leadership.”
Hoffman was appreciated at Jackson Rancheria as well.
“Rich Hoffman played an important role as part of the Jackson Rancheria team for over 20 years,” said Crystal Jack, Jackson Rancheria’s new CEO. “We wish him well in his new role with the Amador County Fair.”
When Hoffman left Jackson Rancheria on Aug. 30, 2019, he had planned on spending more time at his photography studio, which he opened in 2017.
“I had actually retired from there, and I started a little photography business in Ione, where I do portraiture and other types of photography,” he said. “About two months later, the CEO at the fair announced his retirement. And I grew up here in Amador County and was a livestock kid, showed animals at the fair, and always had a relationship with the fair, even through Jackson Rancheria. So I threw my hat in the ring for that.”
While there are some similarities between the two roles, there are also some big differences, Hoffman said.
“I went from 1,200 employees down to two,” he said. “But I have a personalized license plate that says ‘RH CEO,’ so I didn’t have to change that.”
Hoffman has served on a number of local boards over the years, and even spent time on the Junior Fair Board in his youth.
“I’m the current president of the Chamber of Commerce here in Amador County, and also served on the board of trustees for Sutter Amador Hospital for some time,” he said.
Hoffman said that the Amador County Fair was something special.
“It’s the No. 1 small county fair,” he said. “It’s really a quaint, nicely laid out little fair, and it’s very walkable, it’s fairly flat, and has just a great deal of character.”
The Amador County Fairgrounds hosts a variety of events throughout the year, including poultry shows, dog shows, horse shows, militaria shows, quilting shows and rodeos, Hoffman said.
“You name it, they do it there,” he said. “There’s a number of uses throughout the year. People will book the venue for weddings, because it’s so beautiful; big parties, where you need to have a lot of people under one roof; fundraisers.”
Hoffman said that he was especially excited about an upcoming rodeo.
“I’m really excited about the Challenge of Champions Rodeo,” he said. “It’s a high school rodeo that happens in March at the fairgrounds – for over 20 years now. And I was involved in the sponsorship of that through Jackson Rancheria for the last 22 years, with the same guy, the same organizer – we’ve worked together on that project for many, many years, and it’s quite successful. It’s a great event for the high school rodeo crowd. It’s a big three days at the fair, so that’s our next big event coming up.”
Hoffman said that he was ready to take on a new challenge, and county fairs come with built-in challenges. He said the fairs have had real struggles with funding in recent years.
“Funding for the fairs at the state level had dried up, starting kind of with the economic downturn in 2008, but culminating with the funding just disappearing in 2011, essentially,” he said. “So fairs had to get really creative in how they keep themselves going.”
Hoffman said that he was encouraged by recent developments at the state level.
“It looks like the state is coming up with another funding type of scheme, so we’ll see how that works out,” he said. “This fair’s been a scrapper, and has struggled to stay, but there’s a lot of deferred maintenance and things that need to be fixed.”
The Amador County Fair Foundation has done much to keep the fair going, Hoffman said.
“We’ve got a great philanthropic arm,” he said. “They’re a godsend in this tough economic time for fairs … We also have a great board here in Amador.”
When he’s not at the fairgrounds, Hoffman plans on spending plenty of time at his photography studio.
“I’m a lifelong photographer,” he said. “I shoot primarily black-and-white and primarily film. So I have a portrait studio in the gallery, and I take photos of local characters and scenery and have those printed on gallery-wrapped canvas for people just to purchase as art in the gallery portion of the studio.”
In addition, Hoffman enjoys playing music.
“I had a band called ‘Ten Gallon Heart’ a few years back, but now when I play, I primarily just play solo, and play just old-school country music,” he said. “It’s mostly for charity. I think I’m doing one coming up – I’m not sure of the date – to support the Meals on Wheels program for seniors. And that’s going to be – believe it or not – at Harrah’s Northern California.”