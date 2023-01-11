Sheriff’s Log
Daily Log
Monday, Jan. 2
Traffic stop
11:29 a.m., Copperopolis – Traffic stop; arrest made. Highway 4 and Main Street.
Battery
5:29 p.m., Valley Springs – Battery; citation issued. Golden West Court.
Disturbance
7:04 p.m., Arnold – Disturbance; no report taken. Longman Lane.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Theft
1:55 p.m., Copperopolis – Theft; no report taken. Arrowhead Street.
Disturbance
4:24 p.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; report taken. Mountain Ranch Road.
Vandalism
8:22 p.m., Arnold – Vandalism; report taken. Oak Circle.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Trespassing
8:54 a.m., Angels Camp – Trespassing; report taken. Highway 49.
Grand theft
5:10 p.m., Arnold – Grand theft; no report taken. Moran Court.
Battery
7:56 p.m., Sheep Ranch – Battery; report taken. Sheep Ranch Road.
Thursday, Jan. 5
Disturbance
9:25 a.m., Burson – Disturbance; no report taken. Hillvale Drive.
Burglary
5:41 p.m., Burson – Burglary, not in progress; no report taken. West Lake Road.
Disturbance
5:58 p.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; report taken. West St. Charles Street.
Friday, Jan. 6
Burglary
8:03 a.m., Angels Camp – Burglary, not in progress; car broken into. Report taken. Gun Club Road.
Battery
12:11 p.m., Valley Springs – Battery; one arrested. McAtee Street.
Burglary
1:11 p.m., Burson – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a shop. Report taken. Cheyenne Drive.
Saturday, Jan. 7
Theft
8:31 a.m., Arnold – Theft; shoplifting. Report taken. Highway 4.
Battery
8:13 p.m., Paloma – Battery; woman fighting with her friend. Report taken. Goodell Road.
Traffic stop
9:36 p.m., Valley Springs – Traffic stop; arrest made. Riley Way.
Sunday, Jan. 8
Disturbance
2:07 a.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; report taken. West St. Charles Street.
Disturbance
10:01 a.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; verbal dispute. No report taken. Toyon Drive.
Suspicious person
2:36 p.m., Arnold – Suspicious person; male walking back and forth on the road. No report taken. Highway 4.
Felony Booking Log
Monday, Jan. 2
Jason Lloyd Copeland, 40, was arrested at 11:24 a.m. at Highway 4 and O’Byrnes Ferry Road in Copperopolis and booked on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale and transporting a controlled substance.
Michele Lynn Alec, 45, was arrested at 11:24 a.m. at Highway 4 and O’Byrnes Ferry Road in Copperopolis and booked on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale and transporting a controlled substance.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Cena Sue Flannery, 32, was arrested at 9:28 p.m. at Slate Drive and Camanche Parkway South in Wallace and booked on suspicion of vehicle theft and evading a peace officer with disregard for safety.
Friday, Jan. 6
Bonnie Jean Voss, 33, was arrested at 12:45 p.m. at Calaveras Pines Bar in Rail Road Flat and booked on suspicion of child abuse possibly resulting in great bodily injury or death.
Lilly Marie Moore, 28, was arrested at 1:05 p.m. at the 8200 block of McAtee Street in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship.
Brant Alan Steiger, 46, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. at Cedar Street and Highway 12 in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of violating probation, forging or altering a vehicle registration and possessing a stolen vehicle or vessel.
Sunday, Jan. 7
Frank Jack Fletcher Turpen, 52, was arrested at 1:15 p.m. at Mar-Val in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of unlawful possession or use of tear gas or a tear gas weapon, and obstructing or resisting an executive officer.