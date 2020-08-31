A Stockton man was killed when his motorcycle left the roadway and he was ejected from the bike.

On Aug. 29, Patrick Rueda, 50, was driving east on Highway 26 near Sport Hill Road in the Mokelumne Hill area. It was reported by the California Highway Patrol San Andreas office that Rueda’s 2015 Honda CBR 1000 RR motorcycle left the roadway when he failed to negotiate a turn. He was thrown off the bike and died as a result of the collision, the CHP reported.

It is unknown how fast Rueda was traveling at the time of the incident. The CHP is still investigating the collision, and it is undetermined if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

