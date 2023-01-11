 In a live YouTube video last week, the California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) and state officials met at the state operations center to provide updates on the recent series of winter storms that have prompted the state to declare a state of emergency. Several state officials gathered for the press conference to share current reports on emergency preparedness as the state braced for another series of storms over the weekend.

In the Jan. 4 video, newly-appointed Cal OES Director Nancy Ward stated, “We anticipate that this may be one of the most challenging and impactful series of storms to touch down in California in the last five years.”

Marie-Elena studied creative writing, art, and photography at University of Nebraska at Omaha, graduating with a BA in Studio Art -Visual Media. She moved to California from Nebraska in 2019 and is happy to call Calaveras County her home.

Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.

