In a live YouTube video last week, the California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) and state officials met at the state operations center to provide updates on the recent series of winter storms that have prompted the state to declare a state of emergency. Several state officials gathered for the press conference to share current reports on emergency preparedness as the state braced for another series of storms over the weekend.
In the Jan. 4 video, newly-appointed Cal OES Director Nancy Ward stated, “We anticipate that this may be one of the most challenging and impactful series of storms to touch down in California in the last five years.”
Wade Crawford, the Secretary for the California Natural Resources Agency spoke after Ward, stating, “California is an extraordinary state and we experience extraordinary weather. As Californians, we’re accustomed to these big winter storms that come off the pacific… At the same time, we know that climate change is supercharging this extreme weather. We find ourselves in the third year of an intense drought, and in fact, the last three years have been the driest 3-year period in the state’s history, and at the same time, of course, now we navigate this series of atmospheric rivers.”
Despite the heavy precipitation, California is “still very much” in a state of drought, Crawford said.
Comparing the recent weather to a football game, Crawford added, “We’re still in the first half of the game. We've got major points on the board in terms of precipitation—snow and rain—that will be helpful in coming dry months, but we’re a long way from understanding how this wet season impacts our overall drought.”
Karla Nemeth, Director of the California Department of Water Resources, followed Crawford, explaining, “We are in the middle of our third atmospheric river in a matter of a week.”
Those storms, said Nemeth, were in the 3-4 range on a scale of 1-5, with 5 being the most dangerous.
“We are in the middle of a flood emergency and also in the middle of a drought emergency,” said Nemeth.
“This is an extreme weather event, and we're moving from extreme drought to extreme flood. What that means is a lot of our trees are stressed after three years of intensive drought, the ground is saturated, and there is a significant chance of downed trees that will create significant problems—potentially flooding problems, potentially power problems. That is really the signature of this particular event.
Nemeth was correct in her prediction, as the bomb cyclone was followed by another storm last week that blew across the state with wind gusts up to 65 MPH, causing significant damage, more flooding, power outages, and even taking lives.
In a letter addressed to President Joe Biden on Sunday, Jan. 8, Gov. Gavin Newsom requested an emergency declaration “due to the current and ongoing series of atmospheric river systems impacting the State, which are forecast to continue to impact California through at least January 19, 2023.”
Newsom’s letter states that there have been 12 fatalities as a result of the barrage of storms that began on Dec. 27. Biden approved the request on Monday, Jan. 9, authorizing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to assist with emergency relief.
In another video by utility company Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E), the company’s regional vice president for the Bay Area, Aaron Johnson, also discussed the intense nature of these storms, saying that precipitation had reached “historical levels.”
Johnson stated, “Again, this is an unprecedented weather event, really something we haven't seen the scale of in many, many years here in California.” He asked that residents be prepared for the storm and be patient as the utility provider throws “everything that we can at this event to try and keep you in power and in lights throughout this rough weather event.”
A changing climate
The extreme weather is due to a pattern change in the atmosphere in the Pacific basin, according to California’s state climatologist, Dr. Michael Anderson.
“High pressure that had spent so long kind of kicking all the storms northward actually moved away. And at the same time, we have the jet stream really extending off the coast of Asia much stronger than usual. That's led to this kind of parade of storms that we've had since just after Christmas. Looks like it'll extend through the 19th of January,” said Anderson.
Anderson stated that while these kinds of storms can normally happen, climate change does give them “more energy to work with.” Extreme weather such as a drought-ridden summer and a wet season full of flooding could become more common due to climate change.
“The expectation is that when we do get into these patterns, they become more intense that they are kind of interspersed with that high pressure. So you kind of bounce from extreme to extreme. Either nothing's happening, or everything really happens all at once,” said Anderson.
In rural areas such as Calaveras County there will be “periods of heavy rains flowing through tomorrow, a brief break Wednesday before the next storm moves in. That one is focused a little further north of the Golden Gate but will spread south with rain returning at the end of the week,” he said.
Calaveras County residents can also expect to see more flooding due to overfilled creeks. Anderson says that, while the heavy rainfall will have a positive impact on smaller water storage systems, large-scale water projects such as Oroville and Shasta will still have a long way to go. He also said that communities relying on groundwater won’t feel much of an impact as not much of the water will be able to soak into the water table below due to the high runoff.
The recent onslaught of precipitation was unexpected, as early predictions were leaning towards a drier winter. Anderson said, “At the beginning of the year, we were really looking at kind of this being an overall dry winter as we had that third La Niña setting up during the latter half of December. Those conditions started weakening and really kind of moving into expectations of it beginning to fade through the rest of winter.”
He continued, “The spring creates a more dynamic environment, which kind of speaks to what I just talked about where you have this kind of interplay between these periods of storminess and a high-pressure system, depending on some elements in the seasonal climate and how they drive those. We still need to learn a lot more about this to really be effective and have really good predictions of what's happening.”
A history of flooding
While unprecedented in recent years, California has previously seen large-scale flooding due to storms.
In December of 1848, large-scale flooding occurred throughout the foothills and valleys due to multiple storms in quick succession, which lasted through January. Called the Great Flood, these storms buried towns in mudslides or drowned them in up to 30 feet of water, some of which remained underwater for up to six months.
In the mid to late 1950s, the Hogan dam on the Calaveras River flooded twice before an earth-filled dam was installed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1960.
In 1986 and then again in 1995, heavy rains caused flooding in the Sacramento region. According to Sacramento County Water Resources, the storm in 1986 “resulted in 13 deaths, 50,000 people evacuated and over $400 million in property damage,” throughout Northern California.
In the winter of 1997, after successive snow and rain storms, several Northern California rivers flooded including the American, Consumnes, Sacramento, Truckee, Merced and San Joaquin Rivers. Widespread flooding occurred throughout the region, causing massive destruction.
In the midst of these rain-on-snow storms, a massive several-hundred-foot-wide debris flow took out the Sourgrass bridge near Dorrington on New Year's Day. Dubbed the Sourgrass Debris Flow, an estimated 65,000 cubic yards of hillside ran just over 2 miles downhill toward the Stanislaus River. Crossing Highway 4 and taking down power and phone lines, the debris flow picked up speed and volume and eventually destroyed the steel and wood bridge, a U.S. Forest Service road, and the Sourgrass campground.
Like the recent storms, above-normal precipitation and a quick succession of storms with changing temperatures created massive flooding throughout the state, causing the highest amount of flood damage California had ever seen. Learning from these historic storms, the state has prepared a flood protection plan “to improve flood risk management in the Central Valley.”
Created in 2008, the plan, called the Central Valley Flood Protection Plan (CVFPP), was updated in Dec. 2022. The update, according to the plan, “shines a spotlight on the increasing flood risk brought on by climate change and the need to act with renewed urgency and purpose before the next large flood event occurs in the Central Valley.”
With a focus on the effect of climate change on flooding events like that of 1997 and the recent storms, the plan outlines past events and predicts future ones.
The plan states, “Projections of wetter, warmer future conditions estimate that runoff from a 1997-type event would increase 56 percent in the Sacramento River and 116 percent in the San Joaquin River. Additional projections of warmer, wetter future conditions for a simulated 200-year event predict peak flows five times greater flowing towards the Delta from the San Joaquin River.”
In an eerily apt prediction, the plan describes “The Next Problematic Event” as a series of events starting with “an average season [which] fills reservoirs, followed by a major atmospheric river event, followed by a steady stream of smaller events.”
The plan warned, “It would take years, perhaps even decades, for communities and Valley residents to recover from a significant flood event. Our most vulnerable and underserved communities may not be able to recover.”
During the Jan. 4 video update, California Department of Water Resources Director Nemeth referenced the plan, saying, “The state and federal and local governments have a 1.85 billion dollar flood protection project underway around the levees here after the flood in 1997. We’re partway through construction there, which is terrific. It's these kinds of events where we know it puts the system to the test.”
Preventing flooding with healthy soil
Geologist and Columbia College Instructor Glen White explains how water affects soil health and how large amounts of water can damage the soil’s adhesion, leading to these types of catastrophic landslides and debris flows.
He said, “Water is a critical component in our soil's strength, so if you imagine you had a mound of dry sand, it's very loose and falls apart. But you add a little bit of moisture to it, the surface tension of the water makes it sticky which allows the particles to stick together. And then if you get too much water, then it comes apart.”
White tells his students to think of a sandcastle. When building one you wouldn’t want to use dry sand or sand with excess water, you would want to use sand that is somewhere in between to hold everything together.
“When you get a regular soil that's got a lot of different minerals and particle sizes, then they don't just fall apart as sand would. It's not like dry soil is just going to cause a hillside to collapse. But it does affect the vegetation as the roots can add stability to the soil. So dry soil is not as much of a problem as over-saturated soil in terms of things starting to move. But if it's got a high clay content, the water loss can cause it to shrink and if you've ever seen a mud puddle when it dries up, you'll get cracks in it. And then that can lead to water infiltration pathways when it does show up,” said White.
Rainfall after a long dry spell will be absorbed into the ground with very little runoff, says White, but heavy rainfall onto that same ground later in the wet season will see higher amounts of runoff due to the soil not being able to absorb as much water. In a normal wet season, this rainwater will runoff into creeks with no issue. However, under heavy rain events like the ones currently happening, the rainwater becomes too much for the ground to absorb. This leads to an excess runoff which can cause creeks to overfill and flood.
Additionally, areas that have recently experienced wildfires are particularly prone to excess runoff and erosion due to the lack of vegetation.
According to White, there are several warning signs that people could look for on their own property for flooding and erosion, like a change in the slope of your driveway or embankment, tilting fence posts, or signs of movement—like cracks—within retaining walls.
White advises landowners to keep an eye on their properties. Watch for the signs and know where the water goes. Preventative measures should be taken to keep drains clear to avoid problems like flooding
White said, “Here in the foothills, we've got a lot of established drainage. We should know where those are and don't try to fight what water is doing, but work with it. So provide culverts or drainage, whatever it may be to let the water get downslope like it's trying to. That's probably the main thing, and keeping your culverts clear, keeping the drainage clear of vegetation. So not a lot of dead and downed trees that can be carried down and form a dam and lead to additional flooding. It's really just kind of an awareness of what the gravity and water are trying to do.”