Following the county’s lead, the Angels Camp City Council voted to ban the use and sale of fireworks within city limits until the end of November at a meeting on Tuesday.
Due to unusually dry conditions, the board of supervisors temporarily banned fireworks in unincorporated Calaveras County at a meeting on June 8.
“Calaveras County came up with an ordinance to basically ban fireworks in the county, and my recommendation is that we do the same thing in the city, and just follow their ordinance,” Angels Camp Fire Chief John Rohrabaugh said at the meeting. “Right now, we’re in a fire season that is just completely different than in the past, and we’re at least two to two-and-a-half months, maybe even three months, ahead of schedule.”
Rohrabaugh said that fireworks had caused at least one fire in the city in the past two years, which had required calling in aircraft.
“As the fire chief, I’m always going to recommend anything that will protect life and property, and it’s just not a good idea to allow anybody to have any kind of incendiary device that could start a fire during fire season,” he said.
Rohrabaugh said that the county’s ban originated from discussions among the county’s fire chiefs.
“We started having fires in April, and that was a concern for the fire chiefs,” he said. “We all got together, and we were having discussions about what we want to do about fireworks.”
The fire chiefs were considering drafting 10 different ordinances for every fire district in the county and Angels Camp, and approached the county for some recommendations.
“The county made the decision that it seems a little bit crazy to do 10 different ordinances, and then the county started working on the ban for the whole county,” Rohrabaugh said.
Ebbetts Pass Fire Protection District and Central Calaveras Fire Protection District had their own fireworks bans prior to the county’s recent ordinance.
While multiple fire chiefs spoke in favor of the county’s ban when it was approved at the board of supervisors meeting earlier this month, Mokelumne Hill Fire Protection District Chief Michael Dell’Orto spoke out against it.
“I’ve been with the fire department in Mokelumne Hill for 54 years,” he said. “In that time, I went to two fires that were caused by fireworks. Both were caused by illegal fireworks, not legal fireworks.”
Dell’Orto argued that parents often train their kids on the safe use of fireworks. If parents abide by the ban, kids will lose this training opportunity. If parents don’t abide by the ban and continue lighting fireworks, they will show their children that it is acceptable to defy the law. If fireworks were made illegal, enforcement would likely fall on the fire districts, taking up resources, Dell’Orto said.
Members of various community organizations who rely on fireworks sales for fundraising also spoke out against the ban at the board meeting.
At the city council meeting, Rohrabaugh suggested that community organizations could move their fireworks sales to around New Year’s Eve, when fire conditions are less dangerous.
“That might work out really good for the vendors who sell fireworks, and I’m totally understanding to the fact that it’s a lot of money for those organizations,” he said. “I used to be part of at least two of those, and I know that that brought in all of our revenue for the whole year for funding our programs.”
While the ban does allow for public fireworks events with the permission of the fire chief, an attempt to plan an event in the city fell through this year.
“Between Destination Angels Camp and the Angels Camp Business Association, we were asked to see if there could be some sort of community effort to host a fireworks place where people could come do something either at the park or at the high school,” Destination Angels Camp Executive Director Debbie Ponte said. “I have to tell you that even our insurance carrier wouldn’t cover such an event.”
The annual fireworks display at Ironstone Vineyards has been canceled this year, replaced with an event featuring a movie and live music.
Rohrabaugh stressed that the ban was only temporary, and more discussion was necessary to find a more permanent solution.
“I’m looking forward to working with any members of the community and the city council to figure out a way to make this a positive thing in the future from here on out, and maybe we can do something as soon as this New Year’s,” he said.
Although all council members and several members of the public spoke in favor of the ban, former council member Veronica Metildi voiced her disapproval.
“I appreciate the suggestion of doing it on New Year’s Eve,” she said. “Of course, I don’t know if people are going to be coming out in the cold, or possibly rain, for fireworks. As much as I know that we live in an area that is dry, I also know that people do love to participate in their fireworks and have fun, and that most people as far as I know are careful with theirs, knowing that we live here year after year and do deal with all of the dry areas around here.”
The council voted 4-0 to move forward with the temporary ban.
“With safety in mind, and in order to align with the county, I think we have to move forward with this ordinance,” Councilmember Jennifer Davis-Herndon said.
According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, fireworks caused 23 fires and burned a total of 159 acres across the state of California in 2019. Of these fires, 10 were caused by dangerous fireworks, 10 were caused by fireworks that were not identified and three were caused by safe and sane fireworks.
In 2018, fireworks caused 33 fires and burned 336 acres. Of these fires, 17 were caused by dangerous fireworks and 11 were caused by safe and sane fireworks.