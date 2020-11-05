The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Unit seized 220 growing marijuana plants with an estimated value exceeding $154,000 while serving a search warrant for illegal marijuana cultivation in the 6000 block of Sesame Street in Mokelumne Hill on Oct. 28.
In addition, deputies located and seized over eight pounds of processed marijuana and various amounts of other drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine and LSD.
Two suspects initially fled the scene on foot, but were apprehended by deputies and arrested. A third suspect was issued a citation.
Nicholas Dale Isaacs, 24, of Indian Harbor Beach, Fla., and Phillipe Isaac Sanchez, 35, were booked into the Calaveras County Jail on suspicion of illegal marijuana cultivation, possession of marijuana for sale, maintaining a premises for controlled substance sales, resisting or obstructing a police officer and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Kyle Sharp, 32, of Florida, was cited for illegal marijuana cultivation, possession of marijuana for sale, maintaining a premises for controlled substance sales and conspiracy to commit a crime.
“Evidence was collected at the scene and the investigation is ongoing,” a press release from the sheriff’s office reads. “The Calaveras Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with knowledge of illegal marijuana operations to call the Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Marijuana Tip Line at (209) 754-6870.”