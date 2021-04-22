The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors recently appointed a new department head with strong ties to the community and a long career with the county.
At a meeting on April 13, the board named Robert Pachinger, 59, of San Andreas, as the director of public works and transportation.
“You’ve shown your investment into this county, your loyalty, your dedication,” Board Chair Ben Stopper said at the meeting. “We appreciate you, and this is well-earned from my perspective.”
While Pachinger grew up in San Francisco, his parents were originally from Nicaragua. His grandfather was born in Germany, but grew up in the United States.
“He became a United States Marine and was sent to Nicaragua in the 1920s, where he met my grandma,” Pachinger said.
Pachinger grew up in the Mission District of San Francisco. After studying engineering at the University of California, Berkeley for two years, he decided to join the Air Force in 1983. He served for seven years, and received a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from the University of Colorado, Denver.
In September of 1990, Pachinger took a job with Calaveras County Public Works as a junior civil engineer. This led to a long career with the county in which Pachinger played numerous roles and worked on a wide range of projects.
“I’ve been involved in every aspect of public works at one time or another—budgeting, maintenance, engineering,” he said. “I have a lot of experience, I know the roads, and I’m very familiar with what’s going on here in the county.”
Pachinger has also served as county surveyor since 2014. His recent appointment to public works director came after serving as interim director following the departure of Joshua Pack at the end of last year. Prior to that, he served as deputy director of public works/engineering.
Over the past 30 years, Pachinger has worked with almost 10 different interim directors or directors of public works, and served as interim director three times.
Moving forward, Pachinger said that he is focused on public safety and project delivery. Fostering collaboration between various partners, including other departments, contractors and the community is also a high priority, he said.
“We have a long list of projects,” Pachinger said. “We have projects in many different communities of the county, and they’re all counting on us to deliver.”
Pachinger keeps busy when he’s not working, and is a member of the Native Sons, the American Legion and the Italian Catholic Federation. He is also on the board of Common Ground Senior Services. He and his wife, Annette, have four children between the ages of 11 and 16, whom they homeschool. He also had four children during a previous marriage, the oldest of which passed away.
“She was a part of the choir from Toyon that went to Carnegie Hall,” he said. “I’ve had a couple of kids that were in the choir with Mrs. Hjelmervik.”
Pachinger said that he is grateful to live in Calaveras County and be a part of the community.
“We all know each other here,” he said. “We all pull for each other. Look at what happened in the Butte Fire. Everybody came together. I go to the store, and it’s hard to get out of there quick because there’s so many people that I want to talk to.”
While multiple department heads have left the county for jobs elsewhere in recent years, Pachinger plans on staying put.
“I have a vested interest in the community,” he said. “I’m involved in many other things besides just work. I don’t intend to go anywhere. I intend to stay here. I’m not looking for a stepping stone. This is my home.”
Pachinger spoke briefly following his appointment at the April 13 board of supervisors meeting.
“Chair Stopper and supervisors, thank you for your support,” he said. “Thank you also to my county partners, especially my public works team. I have received support from all of you for many years. I hope to continue to merit your support. You will always have mine. We have a lot of work to do. We will get it done together.”